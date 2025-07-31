Grenada Makes History with First Direct Flight from Africa by Ethiopian Airlines

Grenada: History was made, as Grenada on 27th July welcomed its first-ever direct flight from Africa. Ethiopian Airlines flight ET935, originating from Lagos, Nigeria, touched down at the Maurice Bishop International Airport marking a milestone moment for the country.

The flight flagged under Ethiopian Airlines was a B787-8 jet with Star Alliance Livery. The arrival marks a major success for the government of Grenada as Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell and his administration has been pushing for deeper ties with Africa, not just on cultural but level as well. The flight arrived carrying delegation for the Afri-Caribbean Trade summit 2025 currently taking place in Grenada.

The government authorities noted that the arrival of the direct service marks as a milestone achievement, and the governments strategic focus of expanding future trade opportunities for all Grenadians, transforming the entire region.

For Grenada, a country that’s been working to expand its global footprint, this could be a transformative step ahead. This is because it will lead to more direct flights, more partnerships and more leverage in both regional and international markets.

What is ACTIF?

ACTIF is Afreximbank’s flagship initiative launched jointly with the Government of Grenada to build stronger economic and cultural ties between the two countries. The conference held this year in Grenada is being joined by leaders across the Caribbean with it being held under the theme, “Resilience and Transformation: Enhancing Africa‑Caribbean Economic Cooperation in an Era of Global Uncertainty.”

Just a month ago an Air Peace flight from Nigeria landed in St Kitts and Nevis for the Afri-Caribbean cultural exchange. The flight carried a delegation to the small island nation for the celebration of two distinct cultures.

These flights are not just any ordinary flights carrying delegations but a symbol that the Caribbean and Africa are strengthening their ties and pushing for more stronger collaborations. These flights indicate that the future of travelling between the two nations could be enhanced with ease.