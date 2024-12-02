Jaguar electric car’s design leaked; “Nicki Minaj would drive this,” says user

The user also cited his dissatisfaction over the new design, and argued that nothing was wrong with the old design and the company just needed to improve some aspects.

Jaguar’s electric car design was leaked ahead of its launch at Miami’s Art Week, sparking debate over social media for the new idea.

A user pointing out at the structure and design of the new car, while calling out US singing sensation, Nicki Minaj. The user highlighted the design calling, “this is what Nicki Minaj would drive”.

"Wow, Lady Penelope would have loved this. Oh JLR you have completely ruined a historic British brand. You’re not a Bentley or Rolls. You made the E type, the original sexy sports car. This looks like Something Nikki Minaj would drive. Nothing was wrong with the old line up. Just needed some sharper lines and some good advertising,” the user wrote.

While this user cited dissatisfaction over the new design, another user noted the designs as sophisticated and elegant.

“Trends that come back, sophistication, elegance, class, futurism and at the same time automotive classicism,” the user wrote.

Notably, the designs of the new car were leaked on social media and now they are circulated widely over the internet.

Jaguar electric car’s design leaked The design shown in the pictures depicts a pink colored car with sleek headlights, two doorways and an elegant and minimal looking bonnet and hood.

The car is a low, sleek electric GT, that will define Jaguar’s three new era EV’s as stated by the company. The car exhibits a helmet-like structure and showcases a wraparound structure as the front and side mirrors perfectly merge with each other.

The alloy wheels on the other hand have a luxurious and unique design. Just next to the front wheel is a gold panel, which has rear-view cameras attached to it on each side.

While the leaked image widely shows a pink colored car model, the original launch of the same will also feature a blue variant.