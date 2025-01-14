PM Roosevelt Skerrit outlines developmental projects for 2025

PM Roosevelt Skerrit, who completed 21 years in office the same day, said he took charge at a challenging time.

Roseau, Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit outlined the development projects that are being undertaken in Dominica during a radio interview on January 8, 2025.

PM Skerrit, who completed 21 years in office the same day, said he took charge at a challenging time. There were natural disasters, economic and social challenges and the COVID-19 pandemic but the country overcame the tough times. He thanked his colleagues in the government for collectively striving to make lives easier for the people of Dominica and said they paid back with trust.

Dominica’s natural challenges

When Curis Matthew, one of the interviewers asked PM Skerrit about the highs and lows of his government in 2024, the latter cited the climate change crisis. He said Dominica continues to be vulnerable and with the hurricane season getting extended almost throughout the year and other natural challenges accompanying it, supply chains get disrupted.

He said insurance expenses have gone up because of climate change challenges and piracies at sea, causing a burden for the government since it has to spend more money to procure the goods and services.

The Labour PM said while facing the challenges, Dominica has also seen positive growth, including the development of its infrastructure such as the East Coast Road network, and houses for residents and their families which not only have given them shelters in the wake of natural disasters but also helped them own assets.

He also mentioned new facilities and schools like the new Dominica Grammar School that are being built across the island-nation, besides an international airport which will direct flights to the United States, boost to the country’s yacht industry, and the renovation of the Arawak House of Culture.

PM reflects on cost-of-living challenges

Speaking about the economy, PM Skerrit said the high cost of living remains a concern for the country, like in the rest of the world. He said instead of burdening people with more taxes, the government has to make investments so that people have work opportunities.

He said the government itself has a huge economic responsibility on its shoulders since it also has to pay Value Added Tax to procure goods and doesn’t get any concessions in return.

He expressed hope that conflicts going on around the world would come to an end in 2025 and global resources could be used to address the pressing challenges and mitigate the cost-of-living crisis.

Saying Dominica has stuck to the National Employment Programme to give people relief in times of challenges, Prime Minister Skerrit said that the revenues earned in the first six months of 2024-25 fiscal year were higher than that in the corresponding period in 2023-24. He said the trend suggests that money has been spent well on the economy.

On electoral reforms

When Skerrit was asked about the much-debated electoral reforms in Dominica, he said his government has taken a reasonable stance on the matter and tried to be as accommodative as possible.

He said the electoral reforms are no less important than constitutional reforms and they have tried their best to get the legislation cleared by the Parliament since the Electoral Commission can implement reforms only after the laws come into effect. Skerrit expressed confidence that they will go to Parliament to pass legislation in the first quarter of 2025.

On Dominica’s development push

PM Skerrit said he believes in both the development of Dominica and the Caribbean. He said unity is key to make the mission for national development successful. The PM added that while there will be helping hands, it is the people of Dominica who have to determine their country’s progress.

He said the island-nation has to be more productive and praised it for cultivating some favourable friendships that are extending it help. Like, for instance, China.

PM Skerrit said Dominica today is making significant investments, such as in airports, agriculture, cruise village and other infrastructure. He said people said the government didn’t have an economic strategy but explained that when they first came to power, they had to stabilize the finances first, and restructure the economy and fiscal policies.

“When we first came to office, Dominica was poor. So you had to ensure that you protect the poor,” Skerrit said in the interview.

Prime Minister Skerrit takes questions from people

The prime minister then took questions from the common people over the telephone.

One of them called from Campbell and said they had not been provided resilient houses in the last 17 years despite being a vulnerable community. The PM assured him saying the administration has not forgotten them and is committed to honour the community with all possible facilities.

He said the place remains vulnerable and while people could not be forced to relocate, the government has acquired lands for social security. He also said some Chinese funds will also be used for the project.

Another caller asked the prime minister about the scheme of the Dominican diaspora returning to their homeland and having a house in Warner and pay the government. When asked whether the programme is still being considered, PM Skerrit said it is and there are two components in it including one for young people. He said there were some issues with the houses’ designs and the construction costs.

He added that the government engaged with local firms to assist with the design work and they did a good job. PM Skerrit said the buildings now look aesthetically appealing. He added that the government will diversify in other areas so that investments are also spread and the economy benefits as a whole.