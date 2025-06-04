FEMA's Head unaware about Hurricane Season, faces online backlash

The statement by the head of FEMA, David Richardson is going viral all over the internet as he stated during an interview that he is unaware of the hurricane season.

A recent statement by the Federal Emergency Management Agency's head regarding the hurricane season has left not just the staff of the US disaster management agency but the entire Americans and Caribbean in shock. David Richardson, the head of the FEMA who has been in this position since early may said that he had not been aware that the country has a hurricane season.

This was confirmed by several credible sources familiar with the situation who shed light that these remarks were made during a briefing by David Richardson. In response to his statement, Richardson and FEMA have been facing immense backlash online for their remarks. Locals are brutally trolling FEMA's preparation for hurricane season.

A spokesperson close to the department of homeland security, which is FEMA’s parent agency said that the comment was a joke and that FEMA is all prepared for the hurricane season. However, the statement by Richardson has set the internet ablaze over concerns of disaster preparedness and safety amid the rising threat of the upcoming season which is predicted to be above average.

Residents and key figures have been commenting out on social media stating their views and opinions, while many citing their concerns that Fema is not prepared while the hurricane season has started.

“Folks, I won’t sugarcoat it. This is gravely concerning. Leaked internal reports indicate that FEMA is just not ready for hurricane season. I am demanding answers. We don’t have time to waste on this,” Senator Reverend Raphael of Georgia, USA said while he shared a video on his Twitter.

I will reiterate, that the head of @fema David Richardson needs to resign immediately!



I will reiterate, that the head of @fema David Richardson needs to resign immediately!

If you don't know when hurricane season starts, this isn't the job for you! You have already failed !

A user named Jon Altman said, “Even if it was a "joke," it's not a fit subject for a "joke," as every survivor of Katrina can tell you.”

"I will grab popcorn when a hurricane go to Florida and go see the weather channel like it as the theaters.Hey they voted for this!” wrote Nelson Velazquez on Facebook.

A FEMA head who doesn't know about hurricane season. A Sec Def who shares confidential data on Signal group chats. A DHS Secretary who doesn't know what habeas corpus is. These are TACO Trump's 'best people'.

Dave Manack another user said, “The guy who is head of FEMA doesn’t know there is a hurricane season? Congratulations everyone, we are getting closer to rock bottom.”