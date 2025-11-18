Gian Waight, suspect in Marty Thorne’s stabbing arrested in Guatemala  

As per reports Gian made his way out of Belize and was hiding in Guatemala since the violent incident.

Belize: The Guatemalan police has arrested and charged Gian Waight, the suspect involved in the murder of Canadian national Marty Thorne who was found dead outside her residence at Raw Spa Cabanas in Bullet tree falls, Cayo district.

As per reports Gian made his way out of Belize and was hiding in Guatemala since the violent incident. A public urge was issued by the Belizean officials along with wanted posters which helped find the suspect and make an arrest.

Guatemalan police have claimed that they made the arrest after the 25-year-old Gian Waight was found crossing borders. He was intercepted at the La Aurora International Airport during a layover over the weekend.

According to officials, immediate co-ordination with INTERPOL Belize has been initiated to facilitate his return and he is charged for his offences.

Marty Thorne, who has been running a spa in Belize was a Canadian national from Vancouver currently residing in Belize’ Bullet Tree falls community. She was reportedly stabbed multiple times up to eight stab wounds clearly visible on her body.

She was a beloved member of her community and has been portrayed as a happy and cheerful soul. Her dead body was discovered by one of her employees which prompted immediate investigation into this incident.