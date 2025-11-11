Canadian National Marty Thorne fatally stabbed in Belize

Marty Thorne is believed to have been attacked in her home before dawn and was found with multiple stab wounds on her property’s deck around 7:30 a.m. by her caretaker.

Canadian national, Marty Thorne who operated a spa in Belize was found brutally stabbed to death at her home in Bullet Tree Village in Belize.

According to some initial reports, Thorne is believed to have been attacked inside her residence sometime before dawn. Her body was bearing multiple stab wounds and was discovered on the deck of her property early in the morning at around 7:30 am by her caretaker, who arrived at the property as in her daily routine.

“He called out several times, but there was no answer,” a nearby resident told Associates Times. “When he went around the back, he saw her lying on the deck. Everyone in the village is in shock.”

The crime scene was thoroughly investigated by the police officials, who gathered and collected evidence and took statements from the residents. Thorne’s body was later transported to the San Ignacio Community Hospital Morgue for a post-mortem examination.

Investigators working on the case have not yet revealed a direct motive of the alleged murder or have named any suspects that they are currently interviewing. However, this has been stated that the case has been treated as a case of homicide.

Residents describe Thomas as kind hearted

Residents across the community have described Thorne as a long-time member and as a kind and generous soul.

Police authorities are also urging everyone to come ahead if they have any information available which could help find the suspect and pursue an investigation into the case.

Marty who was born in Vancouver had been running her business named Raw Spa Cabanas in Belize’ since years and had established herself as a proclaimed business owner renowned widely across the community of Bullet Tree Falls.

“She made everyone feel welcome,” said one neighbour. “It’s heartbreaking to lose someone like her this way.”

Many friends and supporters were seen gathered outside her home as the news was broken about her death. While the investigations continue, Thorne’s case is said to be treated with high priority and active investigation.