Martinez demands $40M to 100M, equal to 5–10% of annual budget to settle RICO: PM Drew

Speaking during a roundtable press-conference on Wednesday, the Prime Minister stated that Martinez is demanding people’s money from the treasury.

St Kitts and Nevis: Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew lashed out at MSR Media owner Philippe Martinez for demanding US$40 to 100 million from the government to withdraw the RICO suit.

Speaking during a roundtable press-conference on Wednesday, the Prime Minister stated that Martinez is demanding people’s money from the treasury. The PM also added that the massive amount demanded by French American director equivalent to about 5 to 10 percent of the Federation’s total annual budget.

“How can a man enter my office, saying to me that he will take US$40 to 100 million out of the government’s treasury to settle this case,” Prime Minister Terrance Drew stated.

He also criticized Martinez for his paid campaigning and podcasts. Prime Minister emphasized that Philippe Martinez does not care about the people of St Kitts and Nevis, saying that he only cares about himself.

"He does not care about the people of St Kitts and Nevis. As it's obvious, he is about himself and what he perceives he can get. Because the question becomes if you care about St Kitts and Nevis, why are you attempting to extort tens of thousands of US dollars from the people of St Kitts and Nevis through the treasury?"

Philippe Martinez’s arrival in St Kitts and Nevis

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew told the media that Philippe Martinez came to Federation, initially to shoot films in Nevis.

Delving into more details, PM added that the previous administration led by former Prime Minister Timothy Harris then made him the part of citizenship by investment programme in May 2022.

Prime Minister Drew asked how an individual with a questionable background was allowed into the country’s citizenship by investment programme. He added that despite having been convicted for fraud, Martinez was allowed in by the previous government.

“We have a process where we will also do other types of due diligence and so when we do our other due diligence, we discovered a checkered pass for the MSR gentleman.”

Reportedly, further reading out a report, Prime Minister Drew said it clearly outlines that Philippe Martinez was convicted of period, and sentenced to 5 years into prison.

According to the report, Martinez stayed a number of those years in the United States of America and then went to Europe where he spent six years in jail. He questioned how the Former Timothy Harris led government ignore such important details about the MSR Media owner.

PM Terrance Drew called accusations of Martinez baseless

Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew also called the statements baseless, adding that they are “dealing with someone who is convicted of fraud and spent jail time for fraud”.

He also referred to the accusations as “false” and “absurd”. PM added that the upon taking office, his Government made landmark changes to the Citizenship by Investment Programme, including the introduction of the Continuing International Due Diligence (CIDD).

"We are ones who two years ago made underselling a criminal offense, we are the only country that has made it criminal, we are the only one who introduced it."

PM Dr Terrance Drew strictly added that he would not allow a fraudster to dray his name and his administration will not be properly pressured by questionable actors. He said that the CBI Programme under his administration has benefited the people as it has become the main stakeholder of the current budget meaning that 60 to 70% of what they pay for came from the prorgamme.