St Vincent and the Grenadines wins 4th ECCB International Netball Series

At the closing ceremony of the tournament, the winning and runner-up team were awarded their rewards and trophies.

Caribbean: St Vincent and the Grenadines won the 4th ECCB International Netball Series on Sunday night after defeating Grenada. While winning the match by 9 scores, Vincent scored 59 and Grenada scored 50 goals at Beausejour Indoor Facility, Gros Islet, Saint Lucia.

At the closing ceremony of the tournament, the winning and runner-up team were awarded their rewards and trophies. The national anthem of St Vincent and the Grenadines has also been played at the ceremony as the curtains of the ECCB Netball were taken down by the cultural performances and traditional song reciting.

On the final day of the Netball Series, a total of four matches took place between eight teams. The first match of the day was held between Anguilla and Montserrat in which the former scored 34 goals and won the matches, while latter scored 23 goals

Commonwealth of Dominica and Antigua and Barbuda played the second match for the day and the victory was secured by the former team. Dominica made 53 goals and Antigua made 51 goals, marking last victory in the series.

Saint Lucia also won the third match of the last day of the Netball Series after scoring 56 goals against Cayman Island who made 42 goals.

The last match of the series was held between Grenada and St Vincent and the Grenadines, and the result was declared in the shape of the winner of the tournament. The winner was declared on the basis of the standing of the teams in the points table of the tournament.

St Vincent and the Grenadines stood played six matches throughout the season and won all the matches while scoring 439 goals in total. With 12 points, the team stood in the first position since the starting of the points table.

Grenada was placed on the second position while winning five out of six matches and scoring 372 goals and secured 10 points in the table. Saint Lucia won four out of six matches and secured the third place with 8 points and 363 goals.

Antigua and Barbuda secured six points while winning three out of six matches and scoring 289 goals, placing on the fourth position. The fifth position was secured by Dominica with four points as they won two out of six matches with 271 goals.

The ECCB Netball Series was kicked off September 22, 2024, and concluded on Saturday with an efficient closing ceremony. Last year, Grenada won the ECCB Netball Series by defeating St Vincent and the Grenadines and the match was held at Antigua.