BahamasAir’s Boeing 737 lands at South Bimini Airport for first time with 122 passengers

BahamasAir landed its inaugural Boeing 737 flight at South Bimini Airport which is near completion in the Bahamas. The flight touched down on the newly developed tarmac, marking a significant milestone for the aviation sector.

Director of Bimini Airport, Jeremy Ebie expressed delight and noted that this is exciting news for the enhancement of the airlift sector. He added that the beginning of the new relationships between the airline and the airport authorities will create new opportunities for the local and tourism economy.

The director further added that this is the first set of flights that are operated by BahamasAir into Bimini airport which is scheduled to enhance their growth and aviation industry. The aircraft carried around 122 passengers and became the first of its kind to provide service to the airport.

Director Ebie added that this represents a great transition for Bimini airport and cited that the facilities have been upgraded to accommodate large aircraft. He announced that the preparations are also underway to enhance the infrastructure at the airport, aiming to accommodate large airlift services.

He said that the works are underway at the airport to accommodate increased airlift services from the international carriers. “We are working on the facilities that are required to sustain international services and create new opportunities for the locals as well.”

The airline also provided service for the “One Foxxy Weekend” event where Bahamas welcomed entrepreneur and philanthropist Adrian Fox. Thousands of visitors arrived and landed at Bimini Airport to attend the Majority Rule Weekend.

Boeing 737 aircraft is used by the airline to provide greater passenger capacity, enhanced fuel efficiently and comfortable experience to the tourists. The flight was captained by Lamuel Ferguson who is the First Officer Sidney Woodside and Senior Flight Attendant Cecelia Forbes Jordan. They were also accompanied by Flight Attendants Shanique Colebrooke and T’Azure Demeritte.

Earlier in September2024, the citizens and residents gathered to attend a town hall meeting on Friday and received updates on the construction of the Bimini International Airport. A multi-million-dollar project is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2025, serving as the gateway for tourists from across the globe.

The meeting serves as the consultation for the residents where they share their ideas and remarks on the development of the airport.