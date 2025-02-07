Over 3k tourists fill streets of St Kitts during Sugar Mas 53: Reports

Over 6,000 Jouvert warriors showcased their talents on the streets, while registration for the largest junior folklore troupe surged with over 1,500 clowns and 250 performers joining the competition.

More than 6,000 Jouvert warriors also performed on the streets where they get a chance to enhance their skills and talents in the entertainment field. The registration for the largest junior folklore troupe has also surged as over 1,500 clowns and 250 folklore performers registered their names for the competition.

Record arrivals at Robert L Bradshaw International Airport

Due to the Sugar Mas 53, the Robert L Bradshaw International Airport recorded highest-ever arrivals from across the globe during the period. The travellers from regional and international countries arrived in the biggest festival of St Kitts and Nevis and enhance their vacation experience by immersing in the culture showcase.

Around 16,274 passengers arrived at RLB International Airport in St Kitts and Nevis during the staging of the Carnival. The Hotel Occupancy rate has also been increased as over 90% occupancy has been recorded for Marriott, while over 90% has also been recorded for Park Hyatt, Royal St Kitts and KOI.

Sugar Mas 53 events prove to be a massive success

Over a dozen folklore groups have registered and competed in the Largest Folklore Competition of the Sugar Mas 53. This year, the carnival recorded the biggest Junior Calypso Monarch audience as over 700 tourists showcased their support for young people in the event.

Over 200 vendors have participated in the event during the Carnival season and Facebook itself has recorded 3.3 million views on live streaming of the events. More than 30 private events were recorded in the official calendar of the Sugar Mas 53 which is also one of the largest features of the festival.

The festival is known for its positive cultural and economic impact on tourism and as well as the local community. Minister Samal Duggins expressed delight and noted that this was a huge opportunity for them to thrive in the Carnival business.