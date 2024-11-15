West Indies losses third consecutive match in T20 cricket series against England

West Indies was restricted by England team with their bowling at 145 runs at the loss of 8 wickets in the 20 overs.

West Indies: West Indies lost their third consecutive match in the T20 cricket series against England by three wickets on Thursday. At Beausejour Stadium, the teams played the third match of the series in which England won the toss and decided to bowl first.

West Indies was restricted by England team with their bowling at 145 runs at the loss of 8 wickets in the 20 overs. Rovman Powell, skipper from West Indies scored half century by playing a knock of 54 runs off 41 balls. He was well supported by Romario Shepherd who played a knock of 30 runs off 28 balls and Alzarri Joseph who made 21 runs off 19 deliveries.

From England, Saqib Mahmood took three wickets in his four-over spell with 17 runs and Jamie Overton took three wickets in his four-over spell with 20 runs. Jofra Archer took one wicket in his four-over spell with 25 runs. With the first inning, West Indies set a target of 149 runs for England in 20 overs.

On the other hand, Sam Curran made 41 runs off 26 deliveries, making the team win their third game of the series. Liam Livingstone played a knock of 39 runs off 28 deliveries and supported Curran in his batting innings. Will Jacks also showcased his skills and contributed 32 runs off 33 deliveries.

Three players have contributed to victory in the third match of the T20 cricket series between England and West Indies. From bowling team, Akeal Hosein from West Indies took four wickets in his four over spell with 22 runs, while Gudakesh Motie took one wicket in his four over spell with 27 runs. Terrance Hinds from Windies took one wicket in his 2.2 over spell with 30 runs.

Now, the teams are left with two matches of the five T20 match series and England is in lead with 3-0. England chased the target in 19.2 overs with 7 wickets down.