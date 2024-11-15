West Indies losses third consecutive match in T20 cricket series against England

West Indies was restricted by England team with their bowling at 145 runs at the loss of 8 wickets in the 20 overs.

15th of November 2024

West Indies: West Indies lost their third consecutive match in the T20 cricket series against England by three wickets on Thursday. At Beausejour Stadium, the teams played the third match of the series in which England won the toss and decided to bowl first. 

West Indies was restricted by England team with their bowling at 145 runs at the loss of 8 wickets in the 20 overs. Rovman Powell, skipper from West Indies scored half century by playing a knock of 54 runs off 41 balls. He was well supported by Romario Shepherd who played a knock of 30 runs off 28 balls and Alzarri Joseph who made 21 runs off 19 deliveries. 

From England, Saqib Mahmood took three wickets in his four-over spell with 17 runs and Jamie Overton took three wickets in his four-over spell with 20 runs. Jofra Archer took one wicket in his four-over spell with 25 runs. With the first inning, West Indies set a target of 149 runs for England in 20 overs.

On the other hand, Sam Curran made 41 runs off 26 deliveries, making the team win their third game of the series. Liam Livingstone played a knock of 39 runs off 28 deliveries and supported Curran in his batting innings. Will Jacks also showcased his skills and contributed 32 runs off 33 deliveries. 

Three players have contributed to victory in the third match of the T20 cricket series between England and West Indies. From bowling team, Akeal Hosein from West Indies took four wickets in his four over spell with 22 runs, while Gudakesh Motie took one wicket in his four over spell with 27 runs. Terrance Hinds from Windies took one wicket in his 2.2 over spell with 30 runs. 

Now, the teams are left with two matches of the five T20 match series and England is in lead with 3-0. England chased the target in 19.2 overs with 7 wickets down. 

Share:

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Anglina Byron

Related Articles

Grenada Extends Mandatory School Age to 17 Under New Education Policy
News

Grenada Extends Mandatory School Age to 17 Under New Education Policy

Friday, 15th Nov 2024

Guyana Commissions New Schoonord to Crane Four-Lane Highway
News

Guyana Commissions New Schoonord to Crane Four-Lane Highway

Friday, 15th Nov 2024

Saint Catherine: Mother of 07-year-old booked for child abuse with husband. Image Credit: Facebook, CNC3 Television, Trinidad and Tobago
Jamaica

Saint Catherine: Mother booked for child abuse with husband

Friday, 15th Nov 2024

People call for a unified legal system in the Caribbean: Survey Report  
News

People call for a unified legal system in the Caribbean: Survey Report  

Friday, 15th Nov 2024

PM Roosevelt Skerrit, Melissa Skerrit wishes luck to students writing G6NA exam today
News

PM Roosevelt Skerrit, Melissa Skerrit wishes luck to students writing G6N...

Friday, 15th Nov 2024

Jamaica: Student hit with metal piece by another student, injured severely
News

Jamaica: Student hit with metal piece by another student, injured severel...

Friday, 15th Nov 2024

Jazz’n Creole Festival to celebrate fusion of fashion, cuisine in Portsmouth
News

Jazz’n Creole Festival to celebrate fusion of fashion, cuisine in Portsmo...

Friday, 15th Nov 2024

Antigua and Barbuda

Celebrity Summit docks at Antigua Cruise Port, bringing over 2000 passeng...

Friday, 15th Nov 2024