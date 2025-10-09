Five Indians Charged in Grenada for using false passports  

Five Indian nationals have been arrested and charged for attempting to enter Grenada with falsified travel documents, each facing a fine or imprisonment.

Grenada: Five Indian nationals have been arrested and charged in Grenada for presenting false Indian passports to immigration officers in an attempt to gain entry to the country. The incident occurred on Monday 6th, October 2025, and was investigated by the officers from the immigration and passports department.

The charged include one male and four females:

Mr. Malkesh Patel, 35, of Bharock, Gujarat Province

Ms. Arati Patel, 27, of Bharock, Gujarat Province

Ms. Nidhiben Patel, 31, of Maharashtra Province

Ms. Ishita Patel, 24, of Maharashtra Province

Ms. Ashikaben Gajjar, 24, of Puntar Province

According to the authorities, the individuals attempted to enter Grenada using falsified travel documents, in violation of the Immigration Act. They were then detained and later charged for the offence of uttering a Falsified passport.

The group appeared before the St George’s #1 Magistrate court on Tuesday, 7th October 2025 where all five were pleaded guilty to the offence. The court has imposed a fine of $6,000 each payable immediately or in default with four months of imprisonment.

The Royal Grenada Police force has thus reminded everyone to follow proper instructions under law and to not involve in any sort of illegal activity.

“Persons are reminded that according to Section 36, Subsection 1 (a) of the Immigration Act, a person who for the purpose of entering or of remaining in Grenada in contravention of the Act or any other law, or of assisting any other person so to enter or so to remain, fabricates or falsifies any permit, certificate or other documents, or utters, uses, or attempts to use, any permit, certificate or other document, knowing it to have been fabricated or falsified shall be guilty of an offence,” RGPF stated in a press release.