Los Angeles Fire latest update: Did it stop?

The Los Angeles fire which has engulfed more than half of the USAs most famous city, is considered one of the deadliest wildfires in the nation’s history. The fire has caused mass evacuations and millions of damages so far. Not just common people, but famous Hollywood celebrities are now homeless after the extensive wildfire has turned their home to ashes.

What caused fire in Los Angeles?

The fire started from the Pacific Palisades in the dense woody forests in the hills. The fire is suspected to be erupted near a house; however, no clear evidence or research is there to prove anyone guilty in the case. The wildfire immediately spread to several other counties causing Eaton fire, Archer fire, Hurst fire, Kenneth Fire and Lidia fire.

The deadliest among all is the Palisades fire which reportedly damaged more than 23,000 acre. The fire turned the once beautiful and vibrant coast of Malibu into a crematorium with houses and facilities turned to ashes.

Did the Fire burn Hollywood Sign?

The extensive fire even spread through the famous Hollywood hills, however the Hollywood sign just got spared with a mere difference of a few kilometers from the fire.

While a few days have passed since the fire erupted in Los Angeles, this is to be noted that the fire is still not fully contained and is still burning, however the threat of the fire has lowered, with winds slowing and the flames getting low.

Fire in Los Angeles Today Live Update

The fire is now moving towards communities in Brentwood and towards those near the Getty Center and UCLA. The fire is just 11% contained, and firefighters are fighting day and night to contain the remaining fire. According to recent reports, 16 deaths have been estimated from this disaster, however the number is expected to increase as officials investigate further.

The Los Angeles wildfire has not just made people homeless, it has crushed their dreams, and touched their hearts as the residents saw their houses burning, which they build with they raised with love over the years. The fact that their houses burned is not the only reason the people are crying in these areas.

Celebrity Homes on Fire

Along with their houses, their memories which they created also shattered. Most of these houses which burned were not even insured as several insurance companies cancelled the insurance plans of houses located in these areas just recently.

This is also to be noted that the price of houses in L.A. are touching the sky, with mansions costing several million, however against nature, none of them stood safe. While the authorities are managing to control the fire, many netizens are accusing them that they don’t have enough resources as they would have managed the fire much earlier. The authorities are also investigating the accident to find out the exact cause of the fire.

In the USA, and specifically the Valley’s in Los Angeles, these fires are much more common due to their geographical location. While most of these fires in the USA are caused by Lightning strike, this fire is not suspected to start from the same.