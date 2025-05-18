Fire at Cheddi Jagan International Airport contained; Operations to resume soon

Guyana: The electrical fire, which erupted in the ceiling of Cheddi Jagan International Airport earlier today has been contained by the fire department. The airport authorities have further assured travellers of their safety and security, while emphasizing that the airport’s operations will soon be resumed in the shortest time possible.

This was confirmed in a statement released by the CJIA through their official social media, approximately an hour after the fire erupted at the airport. As per reports, the blaze spread through the air conditioning unit installed in the ceiling of the airport at the check-in area of the CJIA international airport.

The Guyana Fire Services were immediately informed of the fire, which was then contained by them in no time. The fire is suspected to have erupted from an electrical error, however the investigations into the same are underway by the GFS. The airport authorities have also confirmed that there was no reported injury to any of the passengers or staff from the incident.

During the time of the incident, the check-in process for the BW527 and the Surinam Airways Flight was taking place, which turned into chaos after the blaze erupted. The airport authorities have urged the travellers to co-ordinate while the GFS conducts their investigations. They further added that the airport facility will continue working back to normal as soon as possible.

“CJIA is working to have full operations, resume, in the shortly possible time,” they wrote in the statement.

While CJIA has confirmed that the flight operations will continue soon, they have not yet made any official statement regarding any disruptions in the flight schedule. However, locals have been citing their opinions and expressing their rage over the authorities in regard to the accident that took place at the CJIA.

A user named Bryan O’ Choa wrote, “This is very bad for our country very very bad this government need to go too much bad things happening in your country under this evil government get out.”

Another user named Tessa Abiola wrote, “So no sprinkler system at this spanking new modernized airport.”

Notably, many other users on the internet have been urging authorities to have a reliable firefighting mechanism installed at the airport to prevent such accidents in the future.