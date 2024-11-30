Tickets on sale for 2nd test match between West Indies and Bangladesh

The first match of the test series was won by West Indies and provided entertainment to the audience during the Christmas season.

West Indies: The tickets are on sale for the second test match of the series between West Indies and Bangladesh scheduled to be held in Jamaica from November 30 to December 4, 2024, at 10 am.

The first match of the test series was won by West Indies and provided entertainment to the audience during the Thanksgiving period. The home series featured two test matches, three ODI and three T20 internationals that will run through December 19, 2024.

If West Indies win the second test match, the team will win the format of the series against Bangladesh, however, if team Bangladesh wins the match, then the series will end in a draw.

In the first match, three players including Mikyle Louis, Justin Greaves and Alick Athanaze have played exceptionally and set the record total for Bangladesh. Mikyle Louis and Athanaze fell short of less than 5 runs to score their maiden test century, while Greaves scored his first-ever century in test with a knock of 115 runs.

The first match was held at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua and Barbuda in November 2024. The ticket prices for Jamaica have also been outlined by Windies authorities and they further stated that the prices will vary with online and offline structure. As per the five-day ticket structure, the price will be stand at JM$2400 for north stand, while for the cricket cave fan zone, the price of the ticket will be JM$3,400.

The cricketing culture of West Indies men's have been criticized by the senior cricketers due to their performance in different series after T20 World Cup.

Earlier, Windies authorities announced the squad of women's cricket team for their tour to India as it would be after several years that India and West Indies will face-off on the field. The last face off was held in 2016 in which the ODI series was secured by India, while the T20 series was won by West Indies.