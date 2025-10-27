Explosion at Guyana Mobil Station Claims Child’s Life, Several Injured 

Guyana: A mysterious explosion occurred at the Mobil Service Station in Guyana on Sunday, 26th October 2025 located at the intersection of Regent and King Streets, Georgetown, Guyana.

The Guyana Fire Service has released a statement emphasizing that they are actively investigating the explosion. As stated by the authorities' firefighters responded to extensive damage caused by the explosion.

According to them, one vehicle was completely destroyed, a black fielder wagon suffered a shattered windshield while the airbag of another black SUV was deployed. Four individuals were transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for medical care.

A six-year-old child, however lost her live in the tragic incident, while two others remain in critical condition. Firefighters who responded to the accident site, immediately carried out necessary procedures and rescue efforts to aid in the recovery operations. The area was immediately cordoned off to ensure that public safety remains a priority.

The Guyana Fire Services has emphasized that they are carrying out a thorough investigation into the case and the cause of explosion, however no confirmation has been made on the same yet.

“The Guyana Fire Service extends heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and wishes a full and speedy recovery to all those injured. The Service assures the public that every effort is underway to determine the cause of this tragic incident,” the GFS wrote in their public statement.

Minister of Home Affairs, Oneidge Walrond, also released a statement in response to the incident emphasizing on the damage caused from the explosion. She stated that while visiting the site of the explosion she met with families of those injured and the little kid who lost her life.

“During my visit, I met with the families of those injured and am now meeting with the family of little Soraya. My heart goes out to the Bourne family during this unimaginably painful time. As a mother and as Minister of Home Affairs, I share in their grief. The Ministry stands ready to provide every possible support to the affected families” She noted.

While a confirmation is yet to be made, it is currently believed that the explosion was caused by a gas bottle. Stay tuned with Associates Times as more updates on this development becomes available.