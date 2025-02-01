Nevis: Runway extension at Vance W Amory International Airport to kickstart, employs over 100 locals

Over 100 local workers will receive employment opportunities during the construction phase of the project, contributing towards local economic growth.

Nevis: The extension of the runway of the Vance W Amory International Airport of Nevis will kickstart the next phase of the construction. The expansion of the airport will benefit the local residents including contractors, subcontractors and other workers who will receive direct employment and other job opportunities.

The expansion of the international airport will bring economic as well as tourism benefits for the small island nation, expanding their footprints in the aviation industry. The project will enhance the presence of the destination, promising growth for locals as well as tourists from across the globe.

At the construction site of the Vance Amory International Airport Project, several positions including truckers, surveyors, labourers and operators who are proficient in locating heavy machinery including backhoes and excavators.

Airport construction to boost revenue

The construction of the international airport is expected to boost revenue opportunities for the locals and their families. This will bring economic growth for households, creating new avenues for tourism as well as another infrastructural sector.

It is considered a game changer for Nevis Island as there will be a multiplier effect on the economy, further impacting other sectors in the country. Alexis Jeffers, Special Advisor to the Premier of Nevis noted that the significant investment in infrastructural growth will positively impact the overall development of the country.

He added that the construction phase will also encourage Nevisians to prepare themselves for learning new skills and other talents that can earn them with new opportunities and job openings in Nevis.

He added that this type of project will contribute to local businesses including supermarkets, bars and other shop owners. They are working to procure efficient materials for the construction phase with the materials or other items that are significant at several parts of the projects.

Expansion of Vance Amory International Airport

In order to expand the international airport, the Nevis Island Administration will work to extend and resurface the entire runway to enhance its accommodation for massive and advanced aircraft, aiming to boost the airlift sector.

A new and improved lighting system will be installed to improve the accessibility and other capacity of the airport. On the other hand, the fuel farm, a new fire hall and hanger will be constructed to improve the infrastructure at the airport.

The terminal building will be upgraded with proper expansion and the runway will be expanded to 5,500 feet. The runway will be extended to both the East and West direction, aiming to support the economic conditions and the tourism sector in Nevis.