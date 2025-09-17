Engineer Raidel Persad found dead in Trinidad 

Raidel Persad, a devoted husband and father of two young children, leaves behind a heartbroken family in the wake of his tragic passing.

Trinidad: Raidel Persad a mechanical engineer from Montrose Chaguanas was found murdered in Carlsen field on Tuesday at the wheel of a silver Audi sedan. The incident occurred at around 5:45 pm when residents reported multiple gunshots firing in the community.

Persad was married and a father of two children. According to eyewitnesses they observed several vehicles fleeing the area at high speed. Upon checking they discovered that the Audi was parked with its lights on along a dark quiet road.

Police officials who were called on saw Persad lying across the centre console with multiple wounds to his body. Bullets were also recovered in the driver’s side door, with the window rolled down, indicating he may have been chased at a very close call.

The central division and the crime scene investigators are now conducting the research over the crime incident and to find out more details to get to the suspect and conclude to a motive of killing.