St Kitts to receive non-stop flight services on Tuesday

St Kitts and Nevis: The non-stop flight services to St Kitts from different regional and international airlines have been announced for every Tuesday. The flights such as American Airlines, JetBlue, Caribbean Airlines and interCaribbean Airlines will offer service with a favourable price, starting July 29, 2025.



The first flight will be provided by American Airlines which will operate from John F Kennedy Airport to Robert L Bradshaw International Airport. The price for one way flight will be available at as low as $181. The flight will be operated on August 11, 12, 13, 14 and August 15, 2025.



JetBlue will provide direct service from John F Kennedy International Airport to Robert L Bradshaw International Airport with a price of $176. The service will be available one-way on August 12, 2025. These two flights will provide service from international countries, aiming to cater to the demand of the travellers from across the globe.



From the regional airline, Caribbean Airlines will provide direct service to Robert L Bradshaw International Airport from the Grantley Adams International Airport, Barbados. The flights will be available at $220 for one-way service and it will be operated on August 9 and 30, 2025.



The service of interCaribbean Airlines will be provided to St Kitts and Nevis from Barbados. The service will operate from Grantley Adams International Airport with the flights that will fly on August 9 and 30, 2025.



interCaribbean Airlines will also offer flights to St Kitts and Nevis from Grantley Adams International Airport of Barbados. The flights will be available with a price of $267 for one-way. It will operate on August 3, 24, 25, 27 and 31, 2025.



The “travel Tuesday “ is started by St Kitts and Nevis for these services, aiming to fulfill the demand of the travellers. The prices are subject to changes and the fares will be applicable from July 29, 2025.