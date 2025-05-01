Man Killed in Bison Attack in Trinidad; Investigation Underway

Trinidad and Tobago: A tragic incident unfolded in Barackpore on Wednesday morning when a man was discovered dead after reportedly being attacked by a group of bisons. The victim, identified as 31-year-old, Kamal Kaladeen of Seebalack Trace, Barackpore who succumbed to death following the intense and horrifying attack from the bisons.

Kaladeen, was originally a resident from Poui Trace, St Mary and was living in Barackpore for a while. The alleged incident took place at a very short distance from his current residence. The body was discovered by a passerby who found it wedged between a barrel and a sheet of galvanize and reported it to the authorities.

The police officials made a swift response and immediately took action. The body of the 31-year-old victim has been transported to a nearby medical facility to have an autopsy performed and confirm the cause of death.

Victim’s son express grief through social media

While the authorities continue to investigate the incident and the events revolving around it, netizens on social media expressed their grief and condolences to the family to handle the loss. The victim’s son, Arnold Maharaj also shared a post on social media where he expressed his grief and wrote, “RIP Papa.”

A social media user named Rian Maharaj wrote on social media, “Bison very sensitive and if you are not their owner or someone who takes care of them or even if they don't see you every day. You are like a threat to them. Maybe it was protecting it young.”

Another user named Danny Raghbir wrote, “When these animals don't know you or feel uncomfortable around you. It's a defense from the wild. Don't go near them.”

“These bison's have been allowed to terrorize the neighborhood by the owners for years now. They are released at night, particularly during the dry season to feed in the neighborhood. They destroy agricultural crops and the owners who allegedly have police connections don’t care. Now someone is dead,” said another user on Facebook.