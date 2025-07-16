Guyana: Two dead, six Injured in early morning shooting in Buxton

Guyana: An executive style shooting occurred early this morning in Buxton, East Coast Demerara, Guyana. The shooting left two deceased and six others seriously injured who are now receiving treatment at a nearby medical facility.

According to reports, a gunmen exited the vehicle and opened a fire on a group of young men who were engaged in a domino game. While the police have not confirmed this style of shooting, they are currently investigating the crime scene, and more details are expected to come in the day ahead.

