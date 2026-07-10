ECCB redesigns currency, regional leaders to feature on new banknote series

The Eastern Caribbean Central Bank introduced a redesigned EC banknote series featuring national heroes and regional icons, combining enhanced security features with tributes to leaders from all eight ECCU member states.

Caribbean: Eastern Caribbean Central Bank issued a new series of currency and honoured their regional heroes and leaders. The EC Banknotes featured photos of different personalities from each country including the first and only female Prime Minister of Dominica, first Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Kirani James of Grenada and many more.

The first note which is EC$5 honoured Milton Cato of St. Vincent and the Grenadines alongside Sir Kirani James of Grenada. On the other hand, the EC$10 note features William Henry Bramble of Montserrat and Ronald Webster of Anguilla.

The EC$20 note recognizes Sir Vere Cornwall Bird Sr. of Antigua and Barbuda together with Dame Mary Eugenia Charles of Dominica. The EC$50 note pairs Sir Kenneth Dwight Venner, the ECCB’s longest-serving Governor, with Sir Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw of St. Kitts and Nevis, celebrating both visionary monetary leadership and nation-building.

Completing the series, the EC$100 note honours Sir William Arthur Lewis, the Nobel Prize-winning economist from Saint Lucia, alongside Sir John Compton, one of Saint Lucia’s founding leaders.

This announcement was made during the ECCB Monetary Council’s Unveiling of the Notes Ceremony that was held in Dominica on Thursday. In the ceremony, the central bank revealed that a new family of EC banknotes will be introduced. These new banknotes are going to feature national heroes and regional icons who have helped in the development of the currency union.

This initiative is part of ECCB’s effort to recognise the individuals who have contributed to the development of their countries or the Eastern Caribbean region as a whole.

The ECCB said that the new banknotes feature prominent figures from each of the eight ECCU member countries. The selected individuals that would be displayed on the new notes will replace the previous portrait that was printed on the old currency. The new currency is designed in order to honor the individuals who have contributed to the development of their countries or the wider region.

Dame Eugenia Charles served as Dominica’s Prime Minister for 15 years and was the only female Prime Minister of the country. She has been selected to appear on the EC $20 banknote by the ECCB to recognise her legacy across the region.

The unveiling ceremony was attended by the members of the ECCB Monetary Council, regional officials and invited guests. The completely redesigned banknote family was introduced by ECCB during the event. The ECCB said that it is a tribute to the history, culture and the achievements of the people of the Eastern Caribbean.

The central bank said that the new series will include new security features and a fresh modern design that will improve durability of the note. It will also add protection against counterfeiting while also maintaining the public trust in the EC currency.

The new notes will reflect the identity and heritage of the member states. This move is the ECCB’s effort to modernise the region’s currency system.

The officials said that including Dame Eugenia Charles' on the EC $20 banknote is a proud national landmark. The new currency series has underscored the ECCB’s commitment to recognise individuals who have contributed to the development of the Eastern Caribbean region.