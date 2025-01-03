Vybz Kartel makes grand comeback in gold and platinum studded outfit at freedom concert in Jamaica

Vybz Kartel’s made a grand comeback after a period of more than 13 years at the Freedom Concert in Jamaica, wearing a gold and platinum studded three-piece suit . As soon as the artist entered the stage, fans roared out of excitement, as they watched the artist perform live after 14 years.

Fans from across the globe, came to witness this historic moment at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica. For his grand performance, Kartel chose to wear a 24-carat gold and platinum pinstripe bespoke three-piece suit designed by Solomon’s Bespoke.

Every single detail in Kartel’s outfit was taken care of to land him into spotlight. The details were perfectly tailored with precision to make sure that the World Boss’ performance turn out to be legendary.

Solomon’s Bespoke also shared a post on their social media, of Kartel wearing their designed suit at Freedom Concert, and wrote, “Elegance Tailored for the Teacha.”

Kartel performed live at the stage along with many other artists, including members of the Portmore Empire, and a star-studded lineup, which included US based rapper Busta Rhymes, Dancehall sensation Spice, Popcaan, Busta Rhymes, Shatta Wale and more.

Notably, the artists performed for the first time after his release from prison after 13 years. The artist was held under murder charges; however, the case was then turned to which he was released out of the prison. Since his release, Vybz Kartel has remained in limelight among his fans, who have been waiting for a glimpse of their favourite star for years.

Vybz Kartel’s First song after being released from Jail

Kartel recently released a song on YouTube titled, “The Comet.” The song immediately went viral, garnering several likes and comments and became one of the biggest hit. Vybz Kartel also secured a Grammy nomination this year along with Jamaican artist Shenseea under the Best Reggae Album Category.

Fans on social media expressed their enthusiasm and excitement after watching Vybz performing live after a long wait and called it an ‘energetic’ performance.

Fans react to Vybz Kartel’s Iconic Show

Isabella Veronica, a user on Instagram noted, “This is what they mean when they say, let your energy speak for you when you walk in the room.”

Another user highlighted the performance by Kartel and called the freedom concert as the “maddest show Jamaica had for 24.”