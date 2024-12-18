Antigua: Fully Furnished home donated to family of nine

The house valued at $150,000 was handed over to a beneficiary named Ronald Mussington of Villa in the presence of several government officials.

Written by Anglina Byron

2024-12-18 13:59:56

Antigua and Barbuda: A fully furnished home has been handed over to a family of nine people in Villa Area as the Christmas gift by Prime Minister Gaston Browne. The home was given under the Home Improvement Programme for the Indigent (HAPI) of the government of Antigua and Barbuda

The house valued at $150,000 was handed over to a beneficiary named Ronald Mussington of Villa in the presence of several government officials. Prime Minister Gaston Browne and Minister of Health, Molwyn Joseph also attended the ceremony and expressed delight in serving the citizens of Antigua and Barbuda. 

In the handing over ceremony, PM Browne also announced the expansion of the HAPI and noted that the houses will be constructed in 2025. He added that the project will provide roofs on the heads of 100 people who lost their houses due to different circumstances and unfavourable conditions. 

Prime Minister Gaston Browne added that the Cabinet has been working to invest a total of $5 million in the HAPI Program and noted that the housing initiative will enhance their investment in the infrastructure. 

In addition to that, HAPI Program will promote the employment and create jobs for the locals in Antigua and Barbuda. It will acknowledge the shortage in the labour and boost the market by enhancing the housing sector in the country. 

The houses consist of free broadband internet and improve the quality of life for Mussington and his family. The investment will provide opportunities for locals to develop their skills and increase their earnings. The houses are being constructed with the intent to offer a Christmas gift to the citizens and provide them with a bright and fresh start for the family of nine people. 

PM Browne noted that the programme is not just about building houses but also elevating the lifestyle of the people in Antigua and Barbuda. It will appoint skilled prisoners in the process of the construction and enhance the government’s commitment. 

Anglina Byron

