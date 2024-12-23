Woman set on fire in NYC Subway Attack; Suspect Arrested

As stated by the police officials, who reported at the NYC subway attack, the woman was sitting calmly in the train, at the Stillwell Avenue station in Coney Island before she was set on fire.

A woman was set on fire in a subway train in Brooklyn, New York. The culprit was identified as an illegal US Immigrant from Guatemala, who committed the crime on Sunday morning December 22, 2024.

According to them, the suspect walked down to the victim and ignited her clothes with a lighter, which instantly caught fire and the flames completely engulfed the woman.

It was revealed that the offender following this incident immediately moved outside the train and sat on a bench at the station where he stayed for a while, until he travelled to the next station.

The police officers, who were patrolling the station said that they smelled and saw smoke which prompted them to investigate the situation.

According to police, the woman was completely engulfed in flames, however an MTA employee attempted to save her with a fire extinguisher, but he failed to do so as her condition went critical. The woman was then pronounced dead on the site by the officials.

The police shared images of the culprit following the investigation of cameras at the subway station. Later, three high-school students commuting in the subway recognized the suspect and reported to the police that he is travelling in another train.

He was then caught by two police officials, as the train was ordered to stop at the next station.

The offender was identified as illegal immigrant of the US, who came from Guatemala in 2018. He did not have any criminal charges in New York; however he was once arrested in Arizona, the police revealed.

Some of the first responders at the incident stated that it was a horrific incident that made their mornings ‘shocking’ and ‘heart-wrenching’.

On the other hand, netizens have gathered demanding justice for the victim and a thorough investigation into the case.

John Nolan said, "I can’t imagine anyone who could be so cruel. Horrifying. I hope whoever was responsible for this heinous act is brought to justice swiftly. Her life is just as important as that CEOs."

Another Facebook user Linda Diana stated it as one of the worst ways to die as she said, “The worst and one of the most painful ways to die. I have worked with criminals and murderers my whole career, and this is one of the worst I've heard”

The police officials have notably now captured the victim and are questioning him regarding his intentions for committing the crime. However, the family of the victim is reported of her death, who are being supported by the authorities.