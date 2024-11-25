Three cruise ships bring over 8k passengers to this Caribbean Island in one day

Thousands of travellers explored the hotspot destinations at Antigua Cruise Port including Heritage Quay with a chance to grace shores.

Antigua and Barbuda: Over 8,000 passengers arrived in Antigua and Barbuda on Friday through simultaneous docking of three cruise vessels which include Celebrity Beyond, Celebrity Eclipse and MSC Virtuosa.

Three cruise ships in Antigua and Barbuda

The first cruise ship of the day was Celebrity Beyond which docked at Antigua Cruise Port, bringing 3,148 guests. The second vessel of the day was Celebrity Eclipse which brought 2,367 guests, while the third vessel MSC Virtuosa graced the shores with 2,922 passengers.

Celebrity Beyond is an addition to the fleet of Celebrity Cruises and is known for its 32 world-class restaurants, bars and lounges. It also features a variety of staterooms and provides exceptional suites for the travellers with a unique taste.

The poolside suntan lotion and other areas provide entertainment and exclusive activities to the tourists who sail onboard Celebrity Beyond.

Celebrity Eclipse is known for its distinctive restaurants, luxurious sanctuaries and captivating spa-inspired AquaClass. The travellers will be given an opportunity to enjoy the globally inspired cuisine as the menu is crafted by exclusive chefs.

It also offers nine nights of luxury with a chance of exploring the paradise beaches, featuring stylish accommodation, world-class restaurants and other luxury holiday experiences.

MSC Virtuosa has been praised for its highly innovative and environmentally conscious approach in its offerings. The Yacht Club, Pool Desks, Aurea Spa, Grand Theatre and Casino will be available to provide exceptional entertainment for the guests who will arrive from across the globe.

Antigua Cruise Season

Antigua and Barbuda marked the official start of the 2024/2025 cruise season with the Celebrity Summit, bringing over thousands of passengers. With the opening of Heritage Quay, the passengers have started experiencing new offerings of the country.

The homeporting season has also started in Antigua and Barbuda with an arrival of P&O Arvia, which has brought over 15,000 passengers in one day.

Antigua Cruise Port is also expected to welcome over 19,000 passengers with the arrival of another homeporting cruise ship called Carnival UK from the fleet of Arvia. It will offer exclusive opportunities to the sector and boost the cruise sector in Antigua and Barbuda.

According to reports, the tourism authorities are expected to welcome over 80,000 passengers in this season as they welcomed around 50,0000 passengers in cruise season 2023/2024.

Notably, Heritage Quay features a duty-free shopping area with stunning views of historic buildings and traditional architecture.