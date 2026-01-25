Carnival Conquest to dock in Barbados for special adults-only sailing series

The Carnival Conquest is set to call in Barbados as part of its invitation-only adults-only sailing series, carrying more than 2,700 passengers.

The Carnival Conquest docks in Barbados, bringing more than 2,700 passengers on an invitation-only adults-only voyage.

Barbados has been included in the itinerary of Carnival Conquest for its new series of adults-only special sailings across the world. Operated by Carnival Cruise Line, the vessel started its journey from Miami on January 5, 2026 and will be docked through the end of January and August 2026.

The cruise ship carried more than 2,700 passengers for its casino-themed Sailings Exclusively for Adults (SEA sailings). The sailing is for invitation-only and offered exclusively to qualified guests, combining adults-only departures. The vessel will visit Barbados and other major regional destinations.

The second extended sailing departed on January 17, 2026 and the vessel will host a series of programmes that will enhance the experience of the tourists. It will include a mix of adults-only casino sailings and family-oriented offerings. It will continue to be monitored by Carnival Cruise Line.

Each call to Barbados is also expected to enhance the tourism sector and improve its economic growth. The arrival of the passengers will be increased, offering enhanced opportunities for local cruise stakeholders.

The Carnival Cruise Line is aimed at enhancing the connections with the younger and adult generation so that they can choose the cruise ship for their other travelling events and vacations.

The tourism official and Senior Business Development Office of Barbados Tourism Marketing Tia Broomes said that the special sailings of Carnival Conquest will enhance the tourism sector and offer a significant opportunity for Barbados.

She said that these extended itineraries and adult-only voyages attract a demographic that is eager to explore, dine and invest in authentic onshore experiences. She noted that each visit will strengthen their cruise eco-system, support local business and further reinforce the reputation of Barbados as a must-visit Southern Caribbean port.

Tourism is growing in Barbados as on Wednesday, the country welcomed a massive 12,061 passengers along with 4,235 crew members at Port Barbados.