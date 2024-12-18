Karate Kid Legends Trailer Drops: Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio reunite, Jaden Smith Absent

The trailer shows a glimpse of the upcoming movie, which is expected to be of a similar context of the globally famous The Karate Kid which was released in 2010.

The Karate Kid Legends official trailer is out sparking curiosity among fans of the historic series. The trailer was released on official YouTube of Sony Pictures Entertainment featuring Jackie Chan, Ralph Macchio and Ben Wang.

The trailer majorly features the three actors however, netizens have raised concerns of Jaden Smith’s presence in the movie, which played an important role in the 2000s series.

The trailer reveals Jackie Chan as a teacher to Ben Wang, training him Karate to beat his opponent at an renowned event.

The movie will be released on 30th May 2025 to theatres and fans on social media seem excited of the launch.

A user on social media said, “As a huge fan of the original trilogy, I actually think this looks promising. If Daniel and Miyagi are treated right, this could be a solid addition to the franchise.”

Another user said, “I experienced the first Karate Kid movie in theaters when I was 9 years old. I had never seen a theater full of people cheering and gasping during the fight scenes. That was not a thing in 1984, you sat down and were quiet. I'll never forget that moment. I'm glad to be alive and hopefully see this at 50 years old.”

This is to be noted that the hype for the movie is peaking among the audience, but they are still wondering of Jaden Smith’s presence in the movie.

A user said, “I am wondering if Jaden Smith is there. If he will be in movie it will go 10 times better. Desperately wish that she should be here.”

Another user said, “Wait what, where is Jaden Smith. I really wish for his presence he is the best.”