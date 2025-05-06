Met Gala 2025: 10 Most Talked-About Celebrity Looks That Took Over the Internet

Co-chaired by Anna Wintour and other stars, the Met Gala 2025 dazzled with bold, personalized fashion celebrating this year’s theme.

The biggest night for the fashion industry just concluded on May 5 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The 2025 Met Gala set under the theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” was an extensive display of fashion and culture. The theme this year was set to honour and pay homage to Black Dandyism and menswear, drawing inspiration from Dr Monica Miller’s book, Slaves to fashion.

The event co-chaired by Anna Wintour, Colman Domingo, Pharrel Williams, Lewis Hamilton and A$ap Rocky, showcased a variety of innovative and personalized fashion pieces that honoured the theme and showcased the extensive designs.

Here are the 10 most trending looks from the 2025 Met Gala that has pushed the audience to search them on google and the garments or accessories’ associated history and choice.

10 Most Trending looks from Met Gala 2025

Rihanna

When it comes to fashion, Rihanna never disappoints. Her confidence and bold fashion game has always worked out for her. However, this year Rihanna’s appearance at the Met Gala was much lauded as she did a big reveal. In her customised Marc Jacobs garment, she perfectly blended masculine tailoring with a bold feminine elegance and announced that she is ‘Pregnant’.

Her outfit featured a bonded barathea wool spencer jacket, paired with a wool morning-stripe bustier bodysuit. The outfit was completed a pinstriped skirt that also included a bustle fashioned from a tied jacket, adding a dramatic flair to the overall look. Rihanna accessorised her outfit with an oversized hat and statement pumps, giving retro vibes.

The unique design of her outfit made her baby bump look more prominent, and the highlight of her complete outfit, which worked best for the ultimate reveal.

Kim Kardashian

Kim is in talks with her all-black leather outfit, designed by Chrome Hearts, which perfectly aligned with the events theme. The outfit featured a croc-embossed leather vest and an ultra-low-rise skirt with a dramatic train, showcasing Kim’s signature hourglass shaped body.

Kim accessorised her outfit with a layer of diamonds, including a multi-strand choker and dangling earrings, topped a black leather fedora.

Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson made a striking appearance with a shimmering Silver Tory Burch gown, which was adorned with blue, red and silver crystals. However, what made her outfit spectacular was her hairstyle.

She had a chin-length blunt bob cut with baby bangs in her classic blonde hair, which perfectly resembled the vibes of 60’s era. She put on minimal makeup, which worked out for her to be in google trends.

Dianna Ross

At the 2025 Met Gala, Dianna Ross made an outstanding return after 22-year-hiatus, captivating attendees with a breathtaking outfit with a long 18-foot feathered train. What made this train more special was the names of her children and grandchildren embroidered over it. She wore a custom white gown which has been designed in collaboration with Nigerian Designer, Ugo Mozie and her son, Evan Ross.

Ross complemented her look with a dramatic feathered hat and statement earrings. This was the fifth time Dianna has ever appeared at the Met Gala, with her first time in 1978. Although Ross had relatively less appearances at the event but every appearance of Ross has been iconic and much lauded by her fans.

Teyana Taylor

Teyana Taylor delivered a powerful fashion statement appearance at the event, which clearly blended her personal heritage with the event’s theme. The sophisticatedly designed red and Grey gown was designed by an Oscar winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter. Her outfit also featured a Grey pinstripe zoot suit layered with a rich red velvet waistcoat.

She accessorized her look with a feather adorned fedora, red leather gloves, a cane and stacked wallet chains.

Diljit Dosanjh

One of the biggest punjabi stars, Diljit Dosanjh made a striking debut appearance at the Met Gala this year. His royal and aesthetic outfit appeared directly out from a wardrobe of a Maharaja of Punjab. He created a similar look to the maharaja of Patiala and paid tribute to him and the famous ‘The Patiala Necklace’.

He wore a similar piece of jewellery resembling the patiala necklace which disappeared years ago. Dosanjh also carried a ceremonial sword, a brooch and a Kalgi over his turban, which embodied the essence of a modern-day Maharaja. His look clearly represented the Indian culture, and he has been gaining worldwide recognition for the same.

Damson Idris

A bold take on contemporary royalty captured attention when Damson Idris emerged. British actor Damson Idris made his appearance wearing a Pharrell Williams-designed Louis Vuitton ensemble consisting of a cream suit with double-breasted design covering an organza shirt decorated with hand-sewn embroidery. Pearl accents on the lapels of the suit partnered with intricate beadwork that produced shimmering results when the lights hit during the red carpet.

He finished his refined patent leather loafers with multiple diamond bracelets and complemented it with a slick brushed-back hairstyle. The mixture of sophisticated style with edgy elements prompted viewers to rank Damson among the premier dressed men at the event.

Sabrina Carpenter

At the Met Gala Sabrina Carpenter mesmerized audiences in her Versace custom creation that ignited social media frenzy. Her gold mesh outfit perfectly revealed her figure while hand-sewn sequin and crystal constellation designs adorned every part of it. The bodice area of the sheer fabric drifted into layers of glimmering tulle that created a night-sky effect.

At the Met Gala Sabrina Carpenter used celestial Hollywood curls as a hairstyle and applied ethereal makeup by incorporating bold cat eyes with shimmer effects on her cheeks. Her ensemble delivered a dreamlike appearance that earned her one of the night's top celebrity status.

Kamala Harris

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris participated in her inaugural Met Gala appearance while simultaneously making a powerful fashion statement. She appeared at the Met Gala wearing a Prabal Gurung ivory silk cape gown that fused elegance with symbolism. The powerful message of Kamala Harris' ensemble became prominent with minimalist diamond jewellery followed by a single low bun arrangement.

A simplified yet powerful statement emerged from the ensemble because of the bracelet and earrings along with the clean low bun which complemented the message. The combination of her gentle conduct and smart fashion selection during the event turned Kamala into one of the night's most talked-about figures.

Kylie Jenner

The Met steps glowed with Kylie Jenner's presence wearing a daring Balenciaga sculptural dress in red that reimagined modern feminine styles. Kylie's brave fashion selection coupled with her self-assurance made her one of the night's standout celebrities.

She finished off the ensemble with ruby drop earrings together with a slicked-back ponytail and matching metallic red stilettos to complement the gown. Kylie Jenner joined the prestigious list of memorable guests at the event through her fashion rebellion and self-assured carriage.