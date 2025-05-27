“Begin preparations in earnest,” PM Skerrit’s appeal to citizens ahead of Hurricane Season

Dominica: During a national address at the Press Conference held on 26th May, Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit addressed several issues including hurricane preparedness, and climate resilience ahead of the upcoming hurricane season. He appealed to the people of Dominica to start their hurricane preparations at the earliest to ensure disaster preparedness and safety.

“I urge all citizens to begin preparations in earnest. Review your family emergency plans. Check your homes and businesses for vulnerabilities and secure your roofs,” he said.

He began his remarks by addressing the recent flooding in Calibishie, a northeastern village. He called out the incident as a reminder for the growing impact of climate change and urged the communities to stay proactive during the hurricane season.

“The fight against climate change demands collective action and a community response,” the Prime Minister stated.

He also emphasized that he plans to visit the community on Wednesday to address the situation and advise the residents on strategies to mitigate future impacts. While speaking he also advised the residents of Calibishie to start preparations as early as possible to ensure disaster resilience and have sought out an emergency plan.

Dr Skerrit said that the people of Dominica are aware of the power of nature highlighting the damage caused by Hurricane Maria and Tropical Storm Erika, which left them with years of destruction. He reinforced his views by further stating that the Government of Dominica has developed two emergency facilities, including one in Jimmit and one in Portsmouth, which are fully operational.

He said that while these facilities are working properly, they hope that they won’t need to use those facilities.

"Our hope is that we will not have need to use those facilities, but they’re there in the event that we’re impacted,” he said.

PM Skerrit further shed light on the investments made by his government over retrofitting the shelters and ensuring that all standards are met for safety and dignity. Emergency personnel and volunteers across the nation have also been trained as detailed by the PM.

The Dominican leader then urged all the Dominicans to start preparing for the upcoming hurricane season and review their family’s emergency plans at the earliest. He outlined the following key preparedness measures;

Checking homes and businesses for vulnerabilities Securing roofs Ensuring adequate food, water and medical supplies. Updating home insurance policies to current. Stay informed with the met department

He also called out the elderly and the differently abled persons or those living alone to decide on living with their family or community groups to ensure no one is left behind during emergencies.

“A single storm, a single rain event, can bring devastating consequences,” PM Skerrit highlighted.

Notably, the Dominican Prime Minister will also have a meeting with the Head of the National Emergency Planning Organization (NEPO) this week and will also meet several other chairpersons of different committees to ensure that all sectors are well aligned and ready to respond effectively to the hurricane season.