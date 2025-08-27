Caribbean Airlines faces backlash over continuous lost luggage and seat change issues

A passenger who recently traveled from Guyana to Trinidad on 22 August 2025 shared their experience, revealing that bags were left behind at the airport, affecting nearly a quarter of the flight’s passengers.

Trinidad and Tobago: Caribbean Airlines is under scrutiny as frustrated passengers are citing recurring issues of lost luggage and unauthorised changes to pre-selected seats, sparking dissatisfaction among its customers. A video is also getting viral on the internet showing a frustrated passenger sharing his experience with the airlines.

The passenger who recently travelled from Guyana to Trinidad highlighted his experience and explained that bags were left behind at the airport affecting nearly a quarter of the flight’s passengers on 22 August 2025. The same problem also occurred on a subsequent flight heading to far destinations including London and New Amsterdam, which left travellers helpless and irritated over the airlines’ services.

"It happened to me on August the 22nd when I returned from Guyana to Trinidad. Almost a quarter of that flight's bags were left back in Guyana. I came to have a good time and Caribbean Airlines has destroyed that. Another thing is seat switching you choose your seat months in advance, you get boarding passes with that seat, but at the gate, they suddenly tell you your seat has been changed. It splits families apart" he said.

A passenger who arrived at his destination without his clothes stated that he is gave the airline ‘The last straw” after multiple negative experiences with the airline’s luggage handling.

In addition to the baggage mishandling, passengers have also highlighted that Caribbean Airlines follow a troubling pattern of seat switching. He stressed that despite selecting seats months in advance and receiving boarding passes with seats of their choices, passengers are shocked to be told at boarding time that their seating has been changed without consent. Passengers say that these practices cause families to be separated and is perceived as ‘Wicked’ and ‘disrespectful.’

Caribbean faces challenges with Luggage Mishandling: Reports

Also, through the Latest SITA Baggage IT Insights Report, Caribbean although improved, still faces challenges with luggage mishandling. With Caribbean Airlines being the most influential and widely servicing flight services across the region, most of the luggage mishandling issues could be attributed to them. However, airlines vary in baggage management technologies, with Caribbean Airlines having previously implemented solutions like UltraTRAK to improve tracking across their network.