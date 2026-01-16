Dominica: PM Skerrit announces major infrastructural plans for 2026

Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit, the Prime Minister of Dominica addressed the country and delved into a lot of conversations about the Dominican economy, major infrastructure projects, and other issues.

During his conversation, the Prime Minister addressed how the year 2025 was a success in various ways. One of the main achievements for Dominica was to maintain its political stability in the tough international time.

On the other hand the government has been successful in handing over 369 house keys to families, who were earlier living in vulnerable conditions. The country also witnessed the most tour visitors in Dominica, ever more than before, because of the better air connectivity initiative taken by the government.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister put a framework of how the year 2026 is going to look like. He has provided us with a constructive framework to develop the economy of Dominica in every aspect. A growth of three point four percent in the economy is projected to take place and project wise further investments in the country are about to happen simultaneously, thus creating synergies for sustainable growth.

The Prime Minister also talked about enhancing road infrastructure in the country. Further, the construction plans of the cruise village and ferry terminal were also initiated, which will be redesigned, keeping its purpose and usage in mind.

Adding to this, the Prime Minister emphasised on the need for investing in Dominica’s young people. He said that the government will keep investing in education, housing and small businesses. Even some specific policies will be introduced for the young people.

A complete revamping of the Dominica Youth Business Trust will take place, to make it more accessible to more young people in a more timely fashion, with a lower interest rate. Some five million dollars will be set aside, to allow more young people to have access to loans and to grants, and to enhance their small businesses and to allow their dreams to be materialized with government support.

The people are also informed about a set of transformative development projects, such as the international airport, geothermal, cable car and the Cabrits Marina. Projects designed to fundamentally strengthen the economy, expand opportunity, create more jobs at home, and secure resilience for future generations.

At the same time, the Prime Minister stated the concerns regarding operating in a rapidly changing global environment.