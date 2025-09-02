Dominica passes amendment to Registration of Electors Act to support Electoral Reform

Dominica: The Parliament of Dominica has passed a new law amending the Registration of Electors Act, at the request of the Electoral Commission. This amendment of the bill was approved on Friday August 29, 2025.

The Parliament did provide for a very smooth, efficient, transparent and effective implementation of electoral reform, particularly with regards to the confirmation exercise and issuance of a voter ID card to every confirmed and registered voter in the Commonwealth of Dominica. It is on the request of the Commission that we are here, said PM Skerrit during the Parliament meeting.

The Commission requested a postponement to prepare better for the confirmation of the voters which was set to start on September 1, 2025. The new law now allows the process to begin on October 1, 2025.

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit explained that the delay was necessary for the completion of important preparatory works. These include installing the equipment, revising the software, training staff, and finalizing regulations. He also said that confirmation centres have been identified across all 21 constituencies and the required equipment has already been delivered to the Commission.

Reasons for postponement of the confirmation exercise

During the Parliament, PM Skerrit also stated that the Commission shared a number of reasons for the postponement of the confirmation date from September 1. He explained that while the law provides the Commission the authority to declare the commencement of the process, which they issued SRO-16 of 2025, they were not fully prepared to begin on that day.

PM Skerrit further added that the month of September will now be set aside for staff training and the launch of a public education and sensitization campaign across the Commonwealth of Dominica.

Under the new reforms, every registered voter will be issued a voter ID card. Applicants must present their valid passport, driver’s license or social security card. Enrollment officers will also capture a facial image, signature, and personal details, which will be stored securely in an electronic database.

Moreover, special arrangements are in place for individuals who are unable to get to registration offices because of physical issues. In such cases, officers will visit applicants at home to complete the process.

With the new amendment passing, Dominica is moving forward with the confirmation exercise, which will now take place from October 1, 2025 to August 31, 2026.