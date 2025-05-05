Plymouth acid attack victim Danny Cahalane dies weeks after assault; ex-partner charged

Danny Cahalane, the acid attack victim who sustained severe injuries, died in hospital on Sunday. The 38-year-old man was attacked on 21st February 2025 at his Plymouth home in England.

The police officials announced his death publicly, while the family of Cahalane shared a heartfelt note following his tragic death. The family stated that they are struggling to cooperate with Danny’s passing calling him an outstanding ‘Father’ and ‘son’.

“He is well loved by his family and friends and as a family we cherish his love and memories,” the family stated.

Complete detail of the alleged incident

Danny Cahalane is said to be attacked by a group of individuals including his ex-partner, Paris Wilson. As per reports, Cahalane was residing at his home with his daughter, when he was shockingly attacked with sulphuric acid midnight at around 3:55 am. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment by his family, and since then he has been receiving treatment there until he died.

The police officials who are investigating the incident have claimed that 9 individuals have been detained so far in contact with the alleged crime including Wilson. The accused are now facing charges including conspiracy to murder, conspiracy to kidnap and a participation in organised crime. All the suspects are yet to appear in front of court, which is scheduled for 12th May.

Charges on Paris Wilson

Paris Wilson appeared before the court on 24th April, and she was charged with conspiracy to murder and kidnap Daniel Cahalane, as well as participating in the criminal activity of an organised crime group. She was remanded into custody and will next appear in Plymouth Crown Court on May 12.

It has also been revealed that Ms WILSON previously worked as a probation officer, working teaching basic reading and writing to prisoners in HMP Dartmoor

Cahalane’s tragic passing has shocked the community as the alleged incident sparked a worldwide outcry, which led to demands for justice and widespread calls for accountability. Netizens on social media also extended their grief towards the tragic passing of Danny and called out the authorities to serve justice to him.