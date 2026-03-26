Dominica: Over 300 NEP interns receive permanent jobs within public service

Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit announced that more than 300 interns in the National Employment Programme, along with long-serving workers of five years or more, will transition into full-time and permanent positions within the public service.

Roseau, Dominica: Over three hundred interns of the National Employment Programme (NEP) have received permanent or acting jobs within the public service in Dominica. Along with that, individuals who have been serving for five years or more with the programme will be given full-time service positions and permanent jobs.

Yesterday on 25th March, 2026 Prime Minister of Dominica, Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit talked on the National Employment Program. The Prime Minister said that the NEP program has provided a pathway to the people of Dominica for on the job training and skill development. This program will equip people with the experience needed for full time employment within the workforce.

Skerrit said that over the past twelve years this program has delivered meaningful results. It has supported the transition of hundreds of interns into sustainable employment. As per the official sources, more than three hundred individuals have advanced to permanent or acting positions within the public service.

The implementation of NEP has also allowed citizens with sustainable employment opportunities. Now, the efforts are being taken in order to transition the individuals who have been actively engaged with the National Employment Program for five years or more in the public service into full time public service positions. This is done to foster economic stability.

This initiative will focus on interns who have served for more than five years, who meet the entry requirements, hold an associate degree or higher level of qualification and have performed substantive roles with consistent and satisfactory job performance.

The program follows the recent regularization of over one hundred and ten non established officers and forms part of the government’s broader agenda to enhance job security and benefits to temporary officers within the public service.

This transition will enable the long serving NEP workers into the public service establishment. It will also recognize their dedication, skills and contributions of such individuals in developing their nation.

The government’s motive is to provide security, benefits and growth opportunities to individuals so that they are better enabled to serve Dominica's progress and communities. These policy decisions will also be applicable to the government’s statuary boards and agencies.

Currently, there are about a total of 211 interns in the public sector and out of these more than 100 are eligible to transition into full public services roles. As of now, around 50 people can start this transition and begin benefitting from it. Over time, all 211 interns are expected to benefit from NEP.

As for the private sector, it is itself responsible for how they manage their workers but the government already provides a lot of support to them under NEP. A lot of businesses receive financial help every month from this program, which is quite significant.

Under the NEP not only the workers who keep the country clean get support but it also provides support to caregivers, elderly and disabled, workers in hospital, people helping farmers and those working in private businesses.

NEP is also designed to support families. For example, the work schedule allows parents enough time to take care of their children.

A lot of people criticize the NEP and want to get it reduced but according to the Prime Minister those people do not understand how people in the country live and depend on it. Skerrit emphasized that the government understands people’s real situations because they interact with them on a regular basis. Also, all government policies are created based on real life interactions which makes a point to solve people’s actual problems.