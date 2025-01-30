St Vincent: Public Servants to receive salary hike of 2.5% from Jan 2025

St Vincent: A 2.5 percent hike has been announced in the salaries of the public servants in St Vincent and the Grenadines on Wednesday by the government. The increment will come into effect on January 30, 2025, as workers will receive their updated salaries from this month onwards.

This is the third time in three consecutive years that the government of St Vincent and the Grenadines announced the hike in the salaries of the public servants. The first such announcement came in 2023 with a 2.5 percent increase reflected in the salaries of the servants, while the second time, there was a hike of 2 percent in 2024.

As per the announcement, the salary hike will be reflected in all boards and grades of the services, providing specific guidelines for individuals. It was also announced that people in these services who did not receive a hike in their salaries in 2024 will be eligible to get an extra hike of 2.5 percent even on their increment.

The grades in the civil services have received a significant increase in their budget, aiming to contribute to the salaries of the workers. The Ministery of Finance added that this will enhance their confidence in their jobs, encouraging them to do better work for the welfare of the services that are essential to maintain law and order, and other basic needs of the citizens in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

As per the reports, the salaries in the Grade F scale were $48,108 at its starting in 2023 and now with an increment, the salaries at these scales have been increased to $62,436 in 2025. On the other hand, the public servants at other grades have started with a salary of $50,292 in 2023, while a hike has increased their salaries to $65,268 in 2025. In the last three years, the salaries of the public servants recorded a hike of 7 percent across all grades.