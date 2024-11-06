MP Asot Michael Murder: FBI joins investigation, Suspect identified as of Jamaican descent

As one suspect has been taken into custody, the initial reports of FBI and police outlined that the young man identified as being of Jamaican descent and was arrested during his attempt to flee the country.

Antigua and Barbuda: Federal Bureau of Investigation has joined the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda in the investigation of the high-profile murder case MP Asot Michael. As one suspect has been taken into custody, the initial reports of FBI and police outlined that the young man identified as being of Jamaican descent and was arrested during his attempt to flee the country.

The investigation and the interrogation of the whereabouts of the suspected young man has started, no other details about the circumstances or any cause of the alleged murder was being announced by officials.

The murder case of renowned politician and Member of Parliament from St Peters Michael has become high profile across Antigua and Barbuda and the wider Caribbean. The intervention of the FBI marked the importance and relevance of the case for the potential political landscape of the countries in the Latin America.

As MP Asot Michael was found dead in his Dry Hill residence on Tuesday with the stab wounds and injuries on the chest, the suspect was arrested on the same day in the evening. The Police Commissioner- Athlee Rodney visited the residence of the politicians and interrogated the surrounding neighbours and people working in the house.

Commissioner Rodney also urged people to respect the legal works and the privacy of the family of Asot Michael as it is the crucial time for them. He also refrains people from sharing the or graphics on social media that could lead to the disguise for the family of the deceased.

Rodney added that the publicizing of the images could interfere with the ongoing investigation which could be problematic for determining the true culprits of the murder case.

He confirmed that the mobilization of both regional and global resources has been taken effect in assisting the local authorities to solve the mystery behind the murder case. Now, the probe has turned into the country’s largest and most significant homicide as it has also marked the 11th murder.

Prime Minister Gaston Browne also extended condolences to the families and loved ones of MP Asot Michael for his unprecedented death. He also recalled his last meeting with the politician which was held just last week in the office of the prime minister during which they discussed about several matters of concerns and development of Antigua and Barbuda.

Notably, people also visited the residence of Asot Michael for last appearance and paying the condolences as the sudden death sent shockwaves across the country.