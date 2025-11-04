Dominica marks 47th Independence with historic flagpole installation at Cable Car Project Site

The installation of this flagpole on Cable Car’s site represents a milestone for the country and elevates the significance of the already historic building under construction.

Dominica hoisted the regions’ tallest flag measuring 35m tall to mark the island nation’s 47th Independence anniversary. The ceremony took place at the construction site of the ongoing Dominica’s Cable Car Project.

The installation of this flagpole on Cable Car’s site represents a milestone for the country and elevates the significance of the already historic building under construction. This tallest standing flagpole in the region, has been described as a gesture of national pride, according to the officials.

This year the independence celebration took place under the theme, “47 years of Progress and Purpose” with a series of independence activities taking place all across the island.

This year the island created another milestone as the national flag of Dominica featured on Times Square in New York through a collaboration with the National Bank of Dominica.

The official independence celebrations however, took place at the Windsor Park Stadium in Roseau, with Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit delivering an address at the celebration. The Prime Minister, at the independence ceremony extended his greetings to every Dominican residing on the island or across the borders.

He emphasized on the importance of patriotism and the island’s growing influence globally.

“The true meaning of independence is not only the right to govern ourselves, but the maturity to sustain our democracy and strengthen our unity as one people under one flag,” the Prime Minister said.

He also emphasized on the natural calamities that Dominica has faced and has recovered from the effects of the same. He concluded that even after facing these shocks Dominica has never lost sight of who they are.