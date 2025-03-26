Silver Ray docks in Barbados for first time with hundreds of passengers

Silver Ray arrived with 531 crew members and 644 guests who were on board and explored authentic and majestic beauty of Barbados.

Barbados: Silver Ray docked in Port of Bridgetown for the first time on Monday and brought over thousands of passengers. It is known as one of the newest luxury vessels in the Silversea Nova Class fleet, sailing in Barbados and enhancing the tourism season.

According to the reports, Captain Giovanni Schiaffino docked the ship in Barbados and expressed delight with the welcome reception they had received on arrival. He extended gratitude to the tourism boards and other representatives for hosting a cultural performance in the Port of Bridgetown.

Silver Ray arrived with 531 crew members and 644 guests who were on board and explored authentic and majestic beauty of Barbados. The vessel was welcomed by a delegation including representatives of Barbados Port Inc, Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc and Platinum Port Agency.

The welcome ceremony was hosted on the Port of Bridgetown where cultural performances took to the stage and showcased perfect display of the rich culture and heritage of Barbados. The performances included the steelpan display, soca and other cultural representations that enhanced the presence of Barbados among the tourists from across the globe.

The plaque exchange ceremony was also hosted to honour the captain and mark the commencement of new collaboration between Barbados and Silver Ray. During the ceremony, the captain said that this was a great day in the country as the destination is being loved among both crew and guests from across the globe.

Silver Ray arrived in Barbados for completing its 29-day cruise journey that had started in Rio De Janeiro. The ship has started its sailing in from the Isle Royale, French Guiana. The vessel departed Barbados for Bequia.

Earlier, Barbados welcomed two electric-powered Ship-to-Shore Gantry cranes that were installed on Berth 7 at the Port of Bridgetown. They have arrived in the country and enhanced the tourism as well as cruise sector. It is known for its capacity and efficiency in the handling of cargo.