Windies vs Bangladesh: Mikyle Louis, Alick Athanaze fall short of maiden centuries, ends day with 250 score

West Indies: Mikyle Louis and Alick Athanaze fell short of their centuries in the Test match against Bangladesh but contributed well to the first day of West Indies’ batting. Both players ended the day with a total of 250 runs by playing knocks of 97 and 90 runs respectively.

The test series is being played at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium on Friday where Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bowl first. Now, the team will return to the playing field on Saturday for the second day of the series and continue their scores, as they were only five wickets down.

Mikyle Louis played a knock of 97 runs off 218 deliveries with nine fours and one six and played with a strike rate of 44.50. He fell short of only three runs for scoring his maiden century in the test match and was taken down by Mehidy Hasan Miraz from Bangladesh.

On the other hand, Alick Athanaze made 90 runs off 130 deliveries with 10 fours and one six and played with the strike rate of 69.23. He also fell short of 10 runs for scoring the maiden century in the test match at the international stage and was taken down by Taijul Islam.

The players were also supported by Kavem Hodge with 25 runs off 63 deliveries who also scored 4 fours and played with a strike rate of 39.68.

The second day ended with Justin Greaves and Joshua D Silva on strike who were playing and made 11 and 14 runs respectively.

Bowling performances from Bangladesh as Taskin Ahmed took two wickets in his 15 over spell with 46 runs. Other two wickets were taken by Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz in their four and two over spell respectively.

The cricket series between West Indies and Bangladesh have been started with the test matches and will culminate with T20 matches. The series will feature two test matches, and the second match will be held on November 30, 2024.

It will further proceed with the ODI matches, featuring three matches at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium. The first match will be held on December 8, 2024, the second match will be held on December 10 and the last match is scheduled for December 12, 2024.

The T20 cricket series between two teams will kickstart on December 16, 2024, with the second match will be held on December 18, 2024, and the third match is scheduled for December 20, 2024.

According to Google prediction, the win probability for West Indies stood at 70%, while the probability for Bangladesh is 19%. On the other hand, the probability of drawing is 11%. The match will run through November 27, 2024.

Pitch report of Antigua

The pacers are expected to benefit from the slow conditions of the pitch with the progress that will be shown by the bowling delivered by spinners. The weather conditions are also expected to be sunny and stable, providing benefits to the batters as well. Now, the clash will also determine the position of the West Indies team in the test championship.