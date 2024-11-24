St Kitts and Nevis: Saddlers Secondary School’s Glenya Leader shines at OAS General assembly

This marked a historic win for Glenya, who competed with delegates from all across the USA and outshined them with her distinct performance at the event.

St Kitts and Nevis: Glenya Leader of the Saddlers Secondary School has been awarded the title of the Best General Statement by a Head Delegate at the OAS Model General Assembly in Washington D.C, USA.

This marked a historic win for Glenya, who competed with delegates from all across the USA and outshined them with her distinct performance at the event.

The OAS General Assembly took place from 20th to 22nd November 2024 at the Hall of Americas in Washington D.C under an intriguing and forward-thinking theme. The theme focused on Youth centered approach to bolster human security and fostering inclusivity in the Americas.

Glenya’s performance was full of her enthusiastic charm and confidence, highlighting her leadership abilities. Her distinct speaking style compared to other candidates convinced the judges to hail her as the winner of the Best General Statement category.

Glenya, notably participated in the contest with a full team which represented the Saddlers Secondary School, which also marked the school’s debut at the contest.

Following the pride that Glenya has brought to the island of St Kitts and Nevis and her school, she is being widely cherished by many across social media. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Denzil Douglas shared a dedicated post to honour the young talent.

The political leader extended his wishes to the winner and the whole Saddlers Secondary School Debating Team for their outstanding performance at the event.

Apart from this, Glenya Leader was also honoured by her school for her performance, where the school authorities noted the excitement which the winner has brought to them following this accomplishment.

“We are so thankful and super excited about this accomplishment. God be praised, Congratulations Glenya and the entire team for a job well done,” the school authorities wrote in their social media post.

The Principal of Saddlers Secondary School also extended her gratitude to the school’s Communication Studies Department for preparing the students with the scripts, while specifically naming the teachers K Caines, A. French, Burnham and K, Rouse for their support.

She also thanked the parents and guardians of the students for the support and helping the students to gain valuable insights at an international event.