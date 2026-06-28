PM Terrance Drew visits newly opened Pediatric Therapy Centre

The new Pediatric Therapy Facility will provide speech-language and occupational therapy for children with developmental, sensory and motor challenges through a partnership involving the Government and private stakeholders.

Basseterre, St Kitts: A new Pediatric Therapy Facility has opened at the CMR Building in Lime Kiln, giving children and families in St. Kitts and Nevis better access to specialised therapy services. Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew visited the facility and appreciated the new services for children across the Federation.

This major step towards healthcare support for children is a collaborative initiative between The Discovery Centre, the STAR Foundation, and the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

The Pediatric Therapy Facility will provide critical outpatient therapy services which include, speech-language therapy and occupational therapy. The officials believe that this initiative will help children with sensory and motor difficulties, speech and language challenges, and other developmental needs.

PM Dr. Terrance Drew visited the facility on June 25 and was profoundly impressed by the facility’s work and the services it would provide to the children of St Kitts and Nevis. Dr. Drew complimented all the partners involved in the development of this initiative for their vision, compassion and their commitment to child development.

He noted that every child deserves the opportunity to reach their full potential. He also added that the opening of this facility reflects that the government is actively investing in education and development of children in the country.

Speaking at the official opening ceremony of the facility on June 15, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education Dr. Geoffrey Hanley described the occasion as more than the opening of a building.

Dr. Hanley noted that this centre was developed in response to the growing needs of children with developmental and learning differences. He acknowledged the struggles of the families who struggled to navigate complex healthcare and educational systems while seeking specialised care for their children.

He also recognised the efforts and contributions of Dr. Sheryl Rosin, PhD, CCC-SLP, in the opening ceremony, who has worked for more than a decade in St Kitts and Nevis. Dr. Rosin has played a leading role in building the nation’s capacity for autism through professional training, parent education and helping develop other institutions. Dr. Rosin has provided developmental support in the establishment of the St. Kitts Spectrum Services Centre in 2018, the Caribbean Autism Project and now the STAR Foundation.

The Pediatric Therapy Facility is expected to facilitate in strengthening access to specialised care units and improve support for families. It would also give the children across the twin-island nation a opportunity to develop and reach their full potential.