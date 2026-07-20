Carnival’s Celebration Key Welcomes 2.4 Million Visitors in First Year

Celebration Key welcomed an average of 6,500 visitors a day during its first year, making it one of the Caribbean’s busiest cruise destinations while boosting tourism and economic activity in Grand Bahama.

The Bahamas: Carnival Cruise Line has marked the first anniversary of Celebration Key on 19th July 2026. This revealed that the private Bahamas destination welcomed 2.4 million guests during its inaugural year of operation.

This milestone was celebrated with special performances and activities for guests. The increment in the guest tally has reflected the destination’s rapid rise as one of the most popular private islands in the cruise industry.

In December 2025, celebration Key reached its one-millionth after just five months of operation. This established a remarkable pace that continued throughout the year.

The destination which is located on Grand Bahama has maintained consistent popularity across all seasons since its opening. The continuous and steady stream of visitors reflects Carnival's effective positioning of the port on various fronts across its fleet. This has helped in making it a regular feature for guests sailing Caribbean routes.

According to reports, approximately 6,500 visitors have been recorded per day with a guest figure of 2.4 million in a year. This level of traffic places Celebration Key amongst the busiest cruise destinations in the region. Now it is competing with established private islands operated by other major cruise lines.

The anniversary celebrations featured traditional Bahamian Culture with extensive festivities for guests visiting aboard Carnival Conquest and Carnival Freedom. These ships combined have a guest capacity of 5,960 passengers. The celebration focused on showing authentic Bahamian culture and creating memorable experiences.

The Junkanoo performance became the highlight of the anniversary activities. The traditional Bahamian street parade and musical festival brought vibrant colours, rhythmic music, and energetic dancing to the destination, offering guests an authentic taste of local culture.

The carnival also organised interactive scavenger hunts throughout the destination, encouraging guests to explore the various areas and amenities. A giant birthday cake was displayed at the destination’s entrance and served as a main photo point.

Throughout its first year of operation, Celebration Key has marked an impressive usage statistics that showcase guest behaviour and preferences. The destination sent more than 500,000 guests down its waterslides, highlighting the popularity of aquatic attractions amongst the cruise passengers.

Along with this, there are other achievements that have led to this significant milestone. These achievements include industry-leading accessibility certification has set new standards, substantial economic impact benefits Grand Bahama Community, food waste reduction programme expands with anniversary, capacity expansion has demonstrated commitment to growth, all of these have contributed to strong first year performance positioning the destination for continued success.