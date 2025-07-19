Dominica and Tajikistan’s Visa Free Access comes into effect

The agreement was signed on 11th February 2025 in New York by UN representatives Jonibek Hikmat of Tajikistan and Philbert Aaron of Dominica.

The agreement was officially signed on 11th February 2025 in New York by Tajikistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Jonibek Hikmat and Dominica's representative Philbert Aaron. This agreement, however, has now come into effect from 17th July 2025 allowing citizens from both the country to enter and stay in each other’s territory without a visa for up to 90 days for either diplomatic, official, or ordinary visits.

According to Tajikistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the agreement aims to encourage tourism, improve bilateral cooperation and strengthen economic and political ties. This also marks a broader strategy by Tajikistan to broaden their diplomatic reach and build strong relationship with Dominica which could be fruitful for both in the future.

What this means for Dominica?

The visa free agreement also aims to strengthen the travel industry and help Dominica attract more tourists in the near future. While Tajikistan isn’t yet a major source of tourists, the agreement removes the hustle of getting a visa approved through applications.

The simpler travel option could also enhance business exchanges, resulting in a more economic engagement and a steady growth marked by joint ventures and mutual investments.

According to renowned travel website ‘Travel and World Tour, Tajikistan has set an approach of connecting to more and more islands and create fruitful bonds with them around the world.

“The new pact with Dominica is also a mark to the entire Caribbean that there’s a new game in town, and Tajikistan is interested in making friends in the greater Caribbean region,” the article read.

Where is Tajikistan?

Tajikistan is notably a landlocked country in the Central Asia region bordered by Kyrgyzstan to the north, Uzbekistan to the west and northwest, China to the east, and Afghanistan to the south. The country has beautiful mountain climbs which spread across more than 90% of its terrain.

The Pamir and Alay ranges are some of the most scenic landscapes that has historically contributed to the economic and cultural development of the country. In recent years, Tajikistan has actively managed to secure visa free agreements with different nations and haws simplified its visa rules to attract more visitors.

Some of the countries include Italy, Iran, and several European countries have progressively boosted access for diplomatic and ordinary passport holders, often up to 30 or 90 days depending on the agreement. However, this new partnership with Dominica marks another big move by the country to make an impact in the Caribbean region.