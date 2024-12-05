Olympic Champion Charlotte Dujardin in trouble, faces one year ban and £8886 fine

The video which is now making rounds on social media is from July, just before the beginning of the Paris Olympics 2024.

The three-time Olympic dressage gold medalist, Charlotte Dujardin has landed in trouble as a one year ban is announced for her along with an £8886 fine (10,000 Swiss Francs) for excessively whipping a horse.

The video which is now making the rounds on social media, is from July, just before the beginning of the Paris Olympics 2024. The video shows Dujardin continuously whipping the horse's legs.

Following this incident, FEI- the world governing body of equestrian sports handed over the ban to the athlete. According to the ban handed over to the athlete, she will now not be able to compete at any stage till July 2025.

She will be banned from participating in any events under the FEI or of National Federation, however, she is still eligible to train the animals for competitions ahead.

According to FEI no other rule violations were made, and they stated there has not been any further complaints against the misconduct over horse.

Charlotte Dujardin is a six-time Olympic champion, with three gold, one silver and two bronze medals.

She is a British dressage rider who has been also honored as the dominant dressage of the era.

While the Olympic champion received a ban, social media is extending their unbiased opinions. Animal lovers are extending their support and expressing their rage over the incident.

A user named Frances Ball said, “She's also only suspended from competing which means she can continue training and schooling horses which is the very activity she was caught. How crazy is this justice system. She should be banned from training and schooling any horses for at least 5 years. Someone with her money won't even notice losing a season of competition money!”

Another user named Alia Saba said, “One year! That's all. A lifetime ban is the only ban we will accept given to those who purposely inflict pain, abuse and torture to any animal. They might have well just slapped her on the wrists with this judgement.”