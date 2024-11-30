My Chemical Band’s star drummer Bob Bryar found dead in ‘Rotting Condition’

According to the investigations made by the US authorities, it was revealed that Bob Bryar died at his house in Tennessee on Tuesday.

The untimely demise of Bob Bryar, the former member of famous 2000s band ‘My Chemical Romance’ has left his fans in shock after he was found dead in ‘Rotting Condition.’

According to the investigations made by the US authorities, it was revealed that Bob Bryar died at his house in Tennessee on Tuesday. However, the investigators from the Animal Control Service also joined in for the inspection.

The members of the Animal Control Centre who located the body stated that the body was found decomposing, indicating that the star died a few days ago.

Investigations from the site revealed that the death of the renowned drummer is not related to any sort of crime as each and every equipment and surrounding conditions were intact during the time of examination.

Bryar was just 44 when he died, leaving his fans in a state of mourning who hailed that “Your memory will carry on.”

A fan on social media while stating his grief on the untimely demise of the drummer stated his experience when he met him. The user called him respectful, while emphasizing that it was special to see him.

“I met him the night before The Black Parade was released. MCR played a parking lot show at Vintage Vinyl in Woodbridge, NJ and it was so special. I’ll always remember how he was giving teenagers in the autograph line high fives but then when I got to him he made eye contact with me, smiled, and shook my hand instead. I was only 25, but it felt very respectful. RIP, Bob,” he wrote.

Another user described his grief of not being able to see him on a tour stating it as a ‘triggering factor’ ending his comment with a crying emoji.

“I bet him not being able to tour on the only album he "wrote" was one of the triggering factors. I was hoping they'd announce he would be on the tour,” the user said.

While the suspicious death of Bob Bryar, former member of My Chemical Band has left the fans in shock, it has also left his family and friends in a state of mourning.

As the investigation is going on further in the case, more details could be disclosed by the authorities which will further clear the rumours spreading over the star’s untimely demise.