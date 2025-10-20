Countdown Begins: 4 days to go until 25th Edition of Dominica’s World Creole Music Festival

For three vibrant nights, Dominica will come alive with rhythm, colour, and the true spirit of Creole culture.

Roseau, Dominica: Four days remain until the much-anticipated 25th edition of the World Creole Music Festival in Dominica. The festival will kickstart on October 24, 2025 and culminate on October 26, 2025 under the theme- “Pulsating Rhythms of the beats.”

For three days of the festival, Dominica will come alive with rhythm, colour and Creole power as these unforgettable nights will foster endless energy and roots of Dominica. The 25th edition will enhance the tourist experience of the visitors who will visit the island nation from across the globe and enjoy the musical nights with Caribbean culture.

On October 24, 2025: The singers who will perform will include: Riddim Knockaz, Afrikulture Stilt Walkers, Sakis Lapo, Mahaut Lapo, Sisserou Singers , and DJ Shill. These singers will make the first day of the festival as the blend of the rock and creole music, enhancing the culture of the small island nation or nature isle of the Caribbean, Dominica.

On October 25, 2025: Six artistes and bands will perform on the stage which will include Taffy & Friends (Freddy, Trixx, Go Fast Crew), Karina Cultural Group, Mahaut Lapo, Sakis Lapo, Africulture Stilt Walkers, DJ Drixx, and DJ Shystar.

On October 26, 2025: Artistes who will perform on the last day of the festival will include: XS Groove, Sakis Lapo, Mahaut Lapo, Afrikulture Stilt Walkers, Pointe Michel Cultural Group and DJ Remz.

Tickets are now on sale as there will be season pass, VIP Experience and Single Night Tickets that will promote the culture of Dominica. The ticket price for the first night will be $200XCD and $77USD for the regular ones. The ticket price for the second night will be $300XCD and 115 USD for the regular ones.

The regular tickets for the third night will be available at $200XCD and $77 USD. In addition to that, the regular season for the entire day will be at the price of XCD$600 and USD230.