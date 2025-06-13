Cops destroy over $20M worth of Cannabis in Guyana

Guyana: A team of police officials led by a woman Deputy Superitendent found and destroyed two seperate Cannabis farms at Yarrowkabra, Backdam. This was confirmed by the Guyana Police Force in a statement released on their official social media.

The two seperate farms measured two and one acres respectively and contained about 6000 cannabis plants. The estimated street value of the destroyed narcotics average up to approxiamately $21,083,664.

As per the information, the two acre farm had 4500 plants with approxiamately three to five feet in height. The team of police ranks who carried out the operation, also discovered a makeshift camp and a barrel containing about 140lbs dried cannabis.

The one acre farm on the other hand had 1500 plants and the height of these plants ranged from approxiamately one to two feet. Both these farms and the dried cannabis was set on fire by the police officials.

Notably, Cannabis production is illegal in Guyana, however possession of less than 15 grams of the drug is permitted in the country and does not counts for a prison.