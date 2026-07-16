CBI Industry expected to grow over the next ten years, says expert

Industry experts say stronger regulation, enhanced due diligence and rising global demand are expected to reshape Citizenship by Investment programmes and support long-term growth rather than slow the sector.

The discussions have been revolving around the future of the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) industry following the international pressures. However, the scenarios are questioning the survival of the industry and also some predicted that the pressure will not shrink it.

"What people are calling the end is actually the clean-up. Investment migration isn't shrinking - it’s growing up, and the next ten years will prove it," said Micha Emmett, CEO of CS Global Partners. She concluded by saying, "What lies ahead is not a wind-down, but a transformation. The coming decade is set to be the strongest in the industry’s history.”

Several experts in the industry predicted that the industry is expected to see growth in the upcoming time as the sector grows three to four times over the next ten years. The experts also predicted that the industry will undergo major transformation with the implementation of several rules and regulations.

A Forty Year of Legacy

According to the expert, the CBI Industry has a legacy of forty years as the concept was pioneered by St. Kitts and Nevis which launched the first-ever CBI Programme in 1984. It has become the first nation which brought the revolutionary industry into the shape, offering citizenship in exchange for a qualifying economic contribution.

The vision that was started by a small Caribbean state has since turned out to be a global industry. Dominica also joined the course in 1993 and became one the most recognized programmes in the world.

Now, the industry has spread across the Caribbean and beyond over the following decade with countries in Europe, the Pacific and the Middle East starting their own programmes.

The experts mentioned that the journey of the industry from 1984 to 2026 has remained great as it has seen growth in terms of demand and other aspects even during the recessions, financial crises or any other global pressures of scrutiny.

Why Demand Continues to Grow

According to the expert, the factors fuelling the growth of the citizenship by investment (CBI) industry are long-term and structural rather than temporary. Wealth creation is accelerating across emerging markets, where many high-net-worth individuals hold citizenships that can limit their global business, investment and mobility opportunities. At the same time, rising geopolitical uncertainty has increased the appeal of second citizenship as a tool for personal security and long-term family planning.

For entrepreneurs, international mobility and access to global markets have become essential business assets, comparable to strong banking relationships and trusted legal advice. For families, the motivations are often more personal, including access to quality education, healthcare and a stable environment for future generations.

As per the expert, importantly, these drivers show no signs of weakening. In fact, they continue to strengthen. The number of individuals who can benefit from investment migration is growing each year, while the pool of established and reputable programmes remains relatively limited. This widening gap between demand and supply creates the conditions for significant industry expansion.

Transformation Rather Than Decline

A common misconception is that increased regulation signals the decline of an industry. In reality, history suggests the opposite. Following the global financial crisis, stricter compliance requirements did not weaken the banking sector; they helped professionalise and strengthen it.

Similarly, fintech did not falter under regulatory oversight. Instead, regulation created the trust and stability needed for the sector to expand. The same pattern can be observed across many mature industries: stronger rules often lead to greater resilience, credibility and long-term value.

The CBI industry appears to be entering a similar phase. Over the next decade, programmes are expected to undergo some of the most significant regulatory reforms in their history. Rather than limiting growth, these changes could support expansion by increasing investor confidence, strengthening international partnerships and enhancing the value of citizenship itself. For this reason, projections of three- to four-fold industry growth are increasingly viewed as achievable.

How Programmes Are Expected to Evolve

Governments offering citizenship by investment are likely to introduce additional safeguards aimed at improving transparency, security and programme integrity. Emerging trends across the industry suggest several key developments:

Enhanced multi-layered due diligence conducted by independent international firms to ensure that only highly qualified applicants are approved.

Mandatory interviews and additional screening procedures to strengthen programme credibility and protect the value of citizenship for all holders.

Greater regional cooperation and harmonised standards, reducing competition based on weaker requirements and reinforcing collective programme integrity.

Increased transparency in the management and allocation of investment funds, providing applicants with greater confidence that their contributions support national development goals.

Stronger investor protections embedded in legislation, offering greater clarity regarding processes, timelines and legal rights.

These measures are designed not only to protect participating countries but also to benefit investors. Citizenship backed by rigorous standards is likely to command greater international respect, offer stronger banking and business recognition, and provide enhanced long-term security for families.

The Growing Importance of Genuine Connections

Another development expected to gain prominence is the introduction of a stronger "sense of belonging" requirement. This concept has emerged partly in response to concerns expressed by international partners, including the European Union, the United States and the United Kingdom, regarding the relationship between economic citizens and their adopted countries.

Under such frameworks, applicants may be encouraged to demonstrate meaningful ties to the country granting citizenship. This could involve physical presence, community engagement, cultural participation or a demonstrated commitment to national development.

Rather than discouraging applicants, many industry observers view this as a positive step that enhances programme credibility. Comparable examples can be found in the banking sector, where stricter compliance and customer verification measures ultimately increased trust and attracted more clients. A stronger connection between citizens and their adopted nations could similarly enhance the value and reputation of citizenship programmes.

What This Means for Investors

For prospective applicants, the direction of travel is becoming increasingly clear. The citizenship programmes of the future are expected to be more selective, more transparent and more robust than those of the past.

Higher standards are unlikely to reduce the attractiveness of investment migration. Instead, they may increase the value of citizenship by concentrating it within programmes that demonstrate strong governance and international credibility. Investors who participate in well-regulated programmes could benefit from holding a status that becomes more respected and more secure over time.

There is also a strategic element to consider. Periods of industry transformation often create opportunities for those who recognise emerging trends early. As regulatory frameworks strengthen and demand continues to rise, established programmes, particularly the Caribbean pioneers with decades of experience, may become even more attractive.

More than four decades ago, St. Kitts and Nevis established the world's first citizenship by investment programme, laying the foundation for an industry that now spans multiple jurisdictions.

Since then, investment migration has contributed to infrastructure development, healthcare, education, disaster recovery and economic diversification across several small states, while providing thousands of families with greater security and opportunity.

Industries with such a track record do not simply disappear; they evolve. The coming decade is likely to bring unprecedented regulatory advancement to the CBI sector. If current trends continue, the industry could emerge larger, more secure, more transparent and more relevant to global mobility than ever before.

The debate, therefore, may no longer be whether citizenship by investment has a future, but rather how significant that future is likely to become.