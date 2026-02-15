JetBlue adds second non-stop flight between Boston and Saint Lucia

Castries, Saint Lucia: JetBlue added the second non-stop flight between Boston and Saint Lucia, as announced by the tourism ministry. The service will launch tomorrow and will operate every Saturday through April 25, 2026 with a departure time of 11: 40 am.

The CEO Louis Lewis of Saint Lucia Tourism Authority noted that the additional flight is expected to give more exposure to both the country and enhance the tourism opportunities. It will encourage tourists to explore the country and the whole Caribbean this winter, enhancing their experience.

The announcement comes at a time when Saint Lucia has seen an uptick in the demand for the country and a surge in the arrival of the visitors. It is aimed at bringing new opportunities for both the countries who are looking to address the shortage of both flights and hotel rooms.

On enhancing the service, JetBlue noted that their decision to expand the service will mitigate the demand and yield better results on the root. It will be highly influential for the market and the tourists will be getting more options to explore Caribbean touch on an extra day.

The credit was also given to early rollout of the “Come to your senses” campaign for Saint Lucia which has also increased the bookings. It has also noted that there was a strong return on the route from September through December 2025, which has signaled the expansion for the route.

It has also highlighted Saint Lucia’s romance and soft adventure appeal with a further expanding wellness promotion set. It is aimed at intensifying the demand of the passengers and turned out to be a win-win solution for connectivity and other strategic works.

It is also expected to mark shortage of both flights and hotel rooms, enhancing the appeal of the tourists for both the country. JetBlue noted that they are looking for ways to enhance their Caribbean connections through their island nations, aiming to expand new routes and attract tourists.